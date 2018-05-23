BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son dies of cardiac arrest

May 23, 2018 20:34 IST

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-year-old son died late Tuesday night following a sudden cardiac arrest, BJP sources said.

Vyshnav, a student of MBBS third year, suddenly collapsed while having dinner, the sources said.

His sister and brother-in-law, who are doctors, rushed him to a nearby private hospital while giving him first aid in the car, they said.

The doctors tried to revive him by putting him on ventilator and taking other measures, but in vain, the sources said.

The funeral took place at a crematorium in Saidabad in the afternoon.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Santosh Gangwar attended the funeral, the sources said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Dattatreya and extended his condolences, the sources said, adding, top leaders also mourned the death.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, several Telangana ministers and leaders of Congress and other parties extended their condolences.