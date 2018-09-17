568kg laddoo unveiled on PM's birthday

September 17, 2018 19:10 IST

IMAGE: Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi share sweets as they participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebration with a huge laddoo, weighing 568 kg, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Greetings from all quarters, including his political rivals, poured in on Monday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who celebrated his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and his cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi unveiled a 568-kg laddoo on the occasion.

President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were among the first to greet Modi.

Modi thanked them for their wishes in a series of tweets.

'Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country,' Kovind tweeted.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee 'hoped' that the PM is 'blessed with a long, healthy and happy life and continue to serve the nation for many more years to come'.

'Pranab Da, your wishes are always a source of strength for me. Thank you,' Modi responded.

Bollywood personalities Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit also wished the PM on Twitter.

Naidu, who is in Malta, called up Modi to greet him.

Participating at a function organised by Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, which is celebrating the PM's birthday as 'Swachhta Diwas', Javadekar said, "Sanitation coverage has significantly increased in the country in last four years."

Under the 'Swachhta Campaign' more than nine crore toilets have been constructed and 450 lakh villages have been declared open defecation free (ODF), Javadekar said.

Stating that sanitation coverage was only 30 per cent in the country in the first 60 to 62 years, the Union human resource development minister said under the leadership of Modi the coverage now stood at 90 per cent.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said sanitation has become a mass movement.

'PM Sh @narendramodi has been working with the commitment to 'Clean India, Healthy India'. 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' #SwachhtaHiSeva has today become an effective mission with the participation & passion of common people of the country. (sic)' Naqvi later tweeted.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Stalin as well as Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Bihar's Nitish Kumar and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik and Modi's Cabinet colleagues, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, also extended their greetings.

Shah hailed Modi's leadership, saying India under him had become synonymous with development and he had infused energy into every section of society like never before.

India has a government under Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society, the BJP chief said in a tweet.

Praying for a long and healthy life for the prime minister, he described Modi as a leader who is loved by all and has provided a decisive and visionary leadership to country.

Gandhi wished good health and happiness to the prime minister on his birthday.

'Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always,' he said on Twitter.

Modi was scheduled to be in Narur village during the day to interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read.

Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister was scheduled to interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, a baby born at a primary health centre in Chennai on Modi's birthday was gifted a gold ring by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP as part of its celebrations of the day.

Party's state unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the gold ring to the newborn at the government-run PHC at Purasawalkam in Central Chennai.

She also gave away gift packs to some other babies born at the facility in the past few days.

Soundararajan told PTI that the party had announced it will present gold rings to all babies born at the PHC on Monday. However, only one baby was born at the facility.

"I presented a gold ring to one child (born Monday). However, we presented gift packs to other newborns, numbering 17-18, at the health centre," she told PTI.