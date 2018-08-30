What's Kareena doing with Shah Rukh?

August 30, 2018 12:00 IST

Golden girls with the man in black.

On Wednesday, August 29, evening, Shah Rukh Khan shot a commercial with Kareena Kapoor Khan, her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

The ladies looked stunning in their gold outfits while SRK looked dandy as always in black.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Shah Rukh posted, 'A lovely evening with these elegant ladies. The benefits of being in a tub with Lux soap! Thanks @lux_india.'

Karisma also posted pictures from the shoot.

She promised that 'something special' is 'coming soon.'

We're waiting Lolo!