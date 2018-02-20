Priyanka, Alia, Nia, Disha: Who is the hottest?

Last updated on: February 20, 2018 14:08 IST

Can you feel the heat?

Temperatures are rising and so is the hotness quotient on Instagram.

So who are on the hottest list? Let's find out.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

If PeeCee posts this picture and asks, 'Will you be my Valentine?', who can say no?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia gets the blues.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika's happy weekend.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina sees red!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'Tell me I don't look good and i'll break your head! Nooooo... i'll take it as a complimentttttt used to it now. #uglygod,' Nia captions this.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

Sonarika is a sucker for archetypes and clichés! 'Oh! And food too! Also by food I mean desserts'.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle looks absolutely fresh!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

'"There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart."' Wise words, indeed.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina's 'cheap Monday'.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

'It takes time to learn to love yourself.. so be easy and keep going... you are coming home to youself,' Shama writes.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha is a stunner!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia tries out her poses.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

'How was your Valentine's days,' asks Yami.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

'I have never faced anything more violent than my own soul,' Kishwer writes.