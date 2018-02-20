Priyanka, Alia, Nia, Disha: Who is the hottest?

Can you feel the heat?
Temperatures are rising and so is the hotness quotient on Instagram.
So who are on the hottest list? Let's find out.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
If PeeCee posts this picture and asks, 'Will you be my Valentine?', who can say no?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia gets the blues.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
Malaika's happy weekend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram
Hina sees red!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram
'Tell me I don't look good and i'll break your head! Nooooo... i'll take it as a complimentttttt used to it now. #uglygod,' Nia captions this.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram
Sonarika is a sucker for archetypes and clichés! 'Oh! And food too! Also by food I mean desserts'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram
Krystle looks absolutely fresh!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram
'"There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart."' Wise words, indeed.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram
Rubina's 'cheap Monday'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram
'It takes time to learn to love yourself.. so be easy and keep going... you are coming home to youself,' Shama writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram
Disha is a stunner!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram
Dia tries out her poses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
'How was your Valentine's days,' asks Yami.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram
'I have never faced anything more violent than my own soul,' Kishwer writes.
