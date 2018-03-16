PIX: Rakul Preet watches Raid with Ajay Devgn, Kajol

March 16, 2018 18:55 IST

The Mukerjis and their friends cheer for Ajay Devgn!

Ajay Devgn's Raid opened to rave reviews.

The actor hosted a special screening for his family and friends at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu and PVR Icon theatre in Andheri, both in the north west suburbs of Mumbai.

Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay Devgn juggles two phones as he walks in.

Kajol with son Yug.

After watching the film, Kajol tweeted, 'My review of Raid: Loved it. Laughed, clapped and wanted to take Amma home with me!

'Yugs review: I learnt about income tax!'

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Kajol's mum Tanuja.

Saurabh Shukla plays the antagonist in the film.

Mary Kom director Omung Kumar steps out for a movie with wife Vanita.

Sheeba.

Raid producers Abhishek Pathak with T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar along with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan.

Abhishek is the son of Devgn's long-time manager Kumar Mangat.

Raghav Sachar with wife Amita Pathak, Kumar Mangat's daughter.

Bigg Boss contestant Ali Quli Mirza (left) with Omkar Kapoor (right) with a friend.

Arjan Bajwa.

Aditi Sharma with husband Sarwar Ahuja.

Ramesh Sippy with wife Kiran Juneja.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar