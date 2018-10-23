O-baby! Neha and Angad reveal who'll make a better parent

Last updated on: October 23, 2018 11:47 IST

Parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi spill the beans.

Photograph: Courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia is in her final trimester, and while she's the one sporting the baby bump, hubby Angad Bedi is 'sharing the load' beautifully.

At a jewellery event held over the weekend, Angad made sure that he was by his wife's side as they stepped out of the elevator and into the store, not for a second losing sight of her.

Angad and Neha are expecting their first child together and their natural parenting skills came to the fore at the event.

Commenting on who will make a better parent, Neha said, 'He's proved himself as a rock-solid husband already. As a father, between the two of us, I feel the kid is going to go running to him.'

As for Angad, here's what he had to say: 'She is a lovely wife and she's got a great instinct of a mother. She is coping up with the bad days really well.

'Neha will be phenomenal as a mother. Everybody says it (pregnancy) is a great phase. But the person who is going through it knows that every day is a different day,' said the to-be father, who seems super excited about his new role.

Neha vs Angad: Who will make a better parent? Watch the video to find the answer!

Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com