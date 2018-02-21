Anoushka Shankar's breastfeeding selfie will give you #mommygoals

February 21, 2018 11:04 IST

She shared the pic on Instagram on her son's third birthday.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anoushka Shankar/Instagram

It's been three years since Anoushka Shankar gave birth to her second son, Mohan. Her older son, Zubin is seven.

To celebrate the day when she became a mother for the second time, the British-Indian composer shared some adorable pics from her album on Instagram.

One of the pics is of her breastfeeding her son, above.

'Three years ago today, I became a mother for the second time,' she wrote on the social media photo-sharing app.

Anoushka has been taking the little one to her music rehearsals and if you go through her Instagram feed, you'll get plenty of advice on how to practice when the kids are around.

'Today, I’m reflecting on the fact that not just my son was birthed that day,' she added on Instagram.

'I want to take a moment to acknowledge my own journey in growing and carrying this human soul inside of me, and being the primary witness to his growth since he entered the world.

'I am learning to tap into sources of infinite love so that I can channel it for my children.

'I have learned to be as solid as an oak tree to shield them from any storm.

'Today I remind myself that I am allowed to take pride in the miracle that my body accomplished, and in the commitment I made to him in my soul.

'So yes, while I say happy birthday to my excited child, I also, quietly, proudly and with infinite gratitude, say happy birthday to myself.'