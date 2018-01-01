How to welcome 2018 on a positive note!

January 01, 2018 10:16 IST

These effective ways will help you approach the New Year on a positive note!

It is that time of the year when we all feel the unspoken desire to introspect on the year gone by.

Some of us would get nostalgic about the beautiful moments we experienced this year -- it could be getting admitted to a new college, finding a new job, getting married or entering a new phase in your life like parenthood.

On the other hand, some might have lost a loved one this year.

However, one must understand that the New Year ushers both an ending and a beginning.

Presenting Four ways to welcome 2018!

1. Focus on the achievements

You may have faced several missed opportunities in 2017.

Plenty of things might not have gone according to your plans.

And that may have invoked a sense of sadness, regret, guilt or disappointment, but you must also take into account the accomplishments without fretting about what didn't work your way.

2. Try and find examples

Look back in your life and search for examples wherein you truly wished for something but didn't receive it at that exact time.

Wasn't it disappointing?

Now see whether you received that wish later in life or received something better than you had imagined.

Did what you receive eventually turn out to be much better?

Was there a lesson worth learning in that experience?

Things may come to you when you're best prepared for it

And things you do to get it becomes a path for an alternate but valuable destination.

2. Change the plan not the goal

Closure comes by knowing that dreams and aspirations do not come with a deadline. If it is important, change the plan not the goal.

4. Choose a ritual to let go

It could be making amends in relationships, clearing out things that are not needed anymore, overcoming self limiting beliefs, de-cluttering your life, etc.

How to Mark a New Beginning?

Create a 'success jar' for yourselves with coloured chits. Write down your accomplishments in the chits in the coming year. So the next time you open the jar, it will only boost your confidence and will remind you of all that you have achieved.

Set SMART Goals: Instead of over committing to numerous goals, stick to 2-3 key areas that you want to work on. Then develop SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-bound) goals.

The author is a counselor at BetterLYF, an online chat and call helpline that helps people deal with stress and anxiety.

Lead photograph: Kind courtesy Free-Photos/Pixabay.com