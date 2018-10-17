How Ayushmann Khurrana's wife is fighting cancer

Last updated on: October 17, 2018 09:07 IST

When your loved one has cancer, the battle is not yours alone.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap

For the rest of the world, Ayushmann Khurrana may seem like he's reeling under the success of his last film Andhadhun.

But what many of us reading this don't know is that the actor's wife has breast cancer.

The last few months when Ayushmann was busy hopping cities, interacting with fans and promoting his film with a broad smile, Tahira, his better half was fighting cancer.

In a heart-warming chat with Hindustan Times, the 35-yr-old cancer survivor talked about how her husband family rallied around her.

'Ayushmann maintained his calm while juggling challenges in his professional and personal life. All with that wonderful smile. Only a real-life hero can do that,' Tahira Kashyap told HT Brunch.

Tahira posted the above photograph and wrote a long post about the importance of awareness and self love:

'The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days.

'I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells.

'Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.

'The result, I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast.

'Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts!

'Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life.

'Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life.

'The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive.

'There is nothing that human spirit can’t do.

'Also I want women of all ages to be aware.

'I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined.

'Also we are so obsessed with b**bs.

'This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined, gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell.

'Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses.'

Thank you Tahira for being so brave and honest. More power to you!