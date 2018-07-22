rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2nd Test: South Africa caught in a web of spin as Sri Lanka sense sweep

2nd Test: South Africa caught in a web of spin as Sri Lanka sense sweep

July 22, 2018 18:37 IST

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya (centre) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya (centre) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Colombo. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lanka's formidable battery of tireless spinners bowled them to within five wickets of a 2-0 series sweep over South Africa as the tourists continued to struggle against the turning ball in the second and final Test on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable target of 490 to level the series, the tourists finished day three on 139-5, their highest total in the spin-dominated series, at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

 

Theunis de Bruyn was batting after a gallant 45, showing the kind of application and positivity that were lacking in his colleagues. Temba Bavuma was on 14 at the other end.

Sri Lanka resumed day three on 151 for three, an overall lead of 365 runs against a South African side who have yet to score 150 in the series, and decided to allow Angelo Mathews to bat himself into form.

The other overnight batsman Dimuth Karunaratne continued his strong run of form to score 85, his fourth 50-plus knock in as many innings, before falling to Lungi Ngidi.

Mathews made 71 before being dismissed by South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj who finished with a 12-wicket match haul.

Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal soon declared on 275 for five, before unleashing his three-pronged spin attack who blew away the top half of the South African batting line-up.

Dilruwan Perera enjoyed an eventful 36th birthday as he first spilled Dean Elgar and then twice dismissed the opener off no-balls before the finally sending him back for 37.

Rangana Herath bowled Hashim Amla with his drift and turn and Akila Dananjaya struck double blows when he dismissed South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (seven) and the scoreless Maharaj off successive deliveries.

Lakmal, the lone paceman in the Sri Lanka attack, did not bowl himself in the first innings and has yet to roll his arm in the second as his spinners wreaked havoc against the leaden-footed South Africans.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Sri Lanka, South Africa, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use