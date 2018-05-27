Injured Kohli 'can't do weights yet but can run'

May 27, 2018 17:46 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli's participation in the English county championship was ruled out due to a neck injury, throwing his meticulously planned build-up for the tour of England into disarray.

But Kohli is not the one sitting quietly and resting.

He was seen hitting the gym and shared a photograph on social media and wrote, "Can't do weights yet but can run instead! Find a way even on a Sunday!"

Kohli will require three weeks of rehabilitation to recover from the injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed.

The 29 year old will undergo a fitness test on June 15, which will confirm his availability for the initial phase of the limited-overs tour starting with the two T20 Internationals against Ireland in the last week of June.

India begins the series against England with T20Is in early July.