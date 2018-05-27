rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Kohli 'can't do weights yet but can run'

Injured Kohli 'can't do weights yet but can run'

May 27, 2018 17:46 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli's participation in the English county championship was ruled out due to a neck injury, throwing his meticulously planned build-up for the tour of England into disarray.

 

But Kohli is not the one sitting quietly and resting.

He was seen hitting the gym and shared a photograph on social media and wrote, "Can't do weights yet but can run instead! Find a way even on a Sunday!"

Kohli will require three weeks of rehabilitation to recover from the injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed.

The 29 year old will undergo a fitness test on June 15, which will confirm his availability for the initial phase of the limited-overs tour starting with the two T20 Internationals against Ireland in the last week of June.

India begins the series against England with T20Is in early July.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Board of Control for Cricket in India, Kohli, IMAGE, England, T20
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use