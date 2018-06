June 03, 2018 21:45 IST

IMAGE: England's Stuart broad and teammates celebrate the fall of Pakistan's final wicket on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, on Sunday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

England bowled out Pakistan for 134 in their second innings to win the second Test by an innings and 55 runs at Headingley on Sunday and square the two-Test series 1-1.

Joe Root's side completed an emphatic victory halfway through the third day when Mohammed Abbas was caught in the slip off Stuart Broad, his third wicket of the innings.

IMAGE: Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is bowled by James Anderson. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Earlier England took their first innings to 363 all out, a lead of 189 runs. Jos Buttler was not out on 80.