Last updated on: January 16, 2024 12:51 IST

THE RIGHT CLiQ

YOUR GUIDE TO PICKING THE BEST RUNNING SHOE

Discover the perfect pair for you, based on your comfort, pronation or preferred terrain

By Trisha Chawla



Finding a running shoe is a lot like a Cinderella fairytale, only the other way around. Instead of the perfect shoe finding you, it takes a proper understanding of your running style and goals to find your well, ‘sole mate’. But we’re here to make it easier for you. From cushioning to pronation, here’s a breakdown of everything you need to consider to hit the right balance between comfort, functionality and style to ace your running goals.



Step 1: Know your comfort level

In most running shoes, the joints and limbs are protected from shock and impact through one factor: cushioning. Gels, foams and different kinds of polymers are used to create a layer under the midsole that absorbs the impact your foot makes on contact with the running surface. Shoes with high-cushioning will make you feel like you’re landing on fluffy clouds, while those with low-cushioning help to connect with the ground underneath for a more natural running gait. Your personal comfort, terrain and distance are all major factors to consider when picking the cushioning level of a running shoe.

Step 2: Consider your running surface

Do you like to run on the pavement or on muddy trails through the forest? The terrain you prefer can be a major deciding factor in the kind of shoe that you need. City roads are usually made from concrete and have fewer bumps and irregularities–look for sneakers with high cushioning to reduce the impact of the hard surface on landing, as well as flexibility and stability to support your stride. For natural paths that are rocky, uneven and rough, look for a firm, stable shoe with a rugged sole that offers better grip.

Step 3: Analyse your pronation

Pronation is the natural way your foot rolls inwards or outwards to distribute impact on landing. Your foot can be of three types–neutral, overpronated or underpronated. Overpronated runners will strike the ground with the inner heel first, followed by the big toe, with the foot rolling inward. Firm shoes with maximum support will help to stabilize the landing. Underpronated runners that land on the outer heel followed by the small toe, with feet rolling outward, will require high cushioning and flexibility. For neutral feet, that land evenly on the heel followed by the toes, a shoe with medium cushioning is your best bet.

Step 4: Set your goal distance

Training for a marathon will naturally require different shoes than trying to beat a 5KM personal best with your local run club. For longer distances, opt for shoes that have high cushioning to provide comfort for longer and prevent injuries. A flexible and lightweight shoe is more likely to benefit those who are running shorter distances and want to lap up faster.

Once you find the perfect one, don’t forget to add to cart–we guarantee it will land on your doorstep soon. How’s that for a fairytale ending?