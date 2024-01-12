How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend
By Jeslin Joseph
Bollywood’s love affair with free-flowing chiffon sarees (and the Swiss Alps) first began in Yash Raj movies. Who can forget Rekha in 1981’s Silsila, in her floaty sarees and halterneck blouses, or Sridevi’s white chiffon drape in Chandni? In 2023, the trend takes a fresh approach, as seen on Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It’s young, flirty, and vibrant—perfect for a sultry, eye-catching look for festive events as well as sangeet nights and cocktail parties (think Deepika Padukone in Badtameez Dil).
"My favourite look on Alia has to be the red and pink colour-blocked saree," says celebrity stylist Garima Garg, who styled the actress for the promotional events of RRKPK. Ahead, she shares her pro tips to look and feel like a movie star.
Meet The Expert:
Garima Garg
Celebrity Stylist
Images - Garima Garg
DOPAMINE HUES
Joyful shades like yellow, blue, pink, and red are taking centre stage this season. From ombre to tie-dye, choose colourful patterns that will match the festive mood.
Stylist’s Tip: "For a festive party look, ditch your dainty jewels. Instead, pair your bright-blocked saree with something unexpected like bold silver jewellery—big earrings, stacked bangles, or a statement choker that draws attention."
STATEMENT PRINTS
From romantic florals to bold, abstract graphics, we love how printed chiffon sarees require minimal styling and yet offer a standout look.
Stylist’s Tip: "Let the print details have their moment. Avoid any neck accessories. Keep it chic and modern with a pair of dangling earrings and some fresh flowers for an easy-to-style, Instagrammable look."
MONOTONE CHARM
Classy and elegant, single-toned chiffon sarees come with endless styling possibilities. We are eyeing the ones with a light sheen or a sequinned border for a festive-ready look.
Stylist’s Tips: "A not-so-basic approach to glamming up your monotone chiffon drape is pairing it with a deep-neck blouse with lace detailing along the neckline. It’s simple yet striking."
