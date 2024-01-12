rediff.com
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Fashion » How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

January 12, 2024 21:20 IST

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

By Jeslin Joseph

 

Bollywood’s love affair with free-flowing chiffon sarees (and the Swiss Alps) first began in Yash Raj movies. Who can forget Rekha in 1981’s Silsila, in her floaty sarees and halterneck blouses, or Sridevi’s white chiffon drape in Chandni? In 2023, the trend takes a fresh approach, as seen on Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It’s young, flirty, and vibrant—perfect for a sultry, eye-catching look for festive events as well as sangeet nights and cocktail parties (think Deepika Padukone in Badtameez Dil).

"My favourite look on Alia has to be the red and pink colour-blocked saree," says celebrity stylist Garima Garg, who styled the actress for the promotional events of RRKPK. Ahead, she shares her pro tips to look and feel like a movie star.

 

Meet The Expert:
Garima Garg
Celebrity Stylist
Images - Garima Garg

 

DOPAMINE HUES

Joyful shades like yellow, blue, pink, and red are taking centre stage this season. From ombre to tie-dye, choose colourful patterns that will match the festive mood.

Stylist’s Tip: "For a festive party look, ditch your dainty jewels. Instead, pair your bright-blocked saree with something unexpected like bold silver jewellery—big earrings, stacked bangles, or a statement choker that draws attention."

https://rediff.ly/swtantra01

 

Geroo Jaipur
Pastel pinks shaded saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/geroo02

Okhai
Blue and sea green ombre saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/suta03

Swtantra
Orange tie-dye saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra04

Satrani
Green plain saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/satrani05

Shop Bright-Coloured Sarees - https://www.tatacliq.com/sarees-and-lehenga-sets/c-msh1012102/page-1?q=%3Arelevance%3Acategory%3AMSH1012102%3AinStockFlag%3Atrue%3AFabric-family-kidswear%3AChiffon%3Acolour%3AYellow_FFFF00%3Acolour%3ARed_FF0000%3Acolour%3APink_FFC0CB%3Acolour%3ATurquoise_40E0D0

 

STATEMENT PRINTS

From romantic florals to bold, abstract graphics, we love how printed chiffon sarees require minimal styling and yet offer a standout look.

Stylist’s Tip: "Let the print details have their moment. Avoid any neck accessories. Keep it chic and modern with a pair of dangling earrings and some fresh flowers for an easy-to-style, Instagrammable look."

Swtantra
Multi-coloured printed saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra06

Geroo Jaipur
White hand-painted saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/geroo07

Swtantra
Grey chiffon tie-dye saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra08

Satrani
Green printed saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/satrani09

Shop Printed Sarees - https://www.tatacliq.com/sarees-and-lehenga-sets/c-msh1012102/page-1?q=%3Arelevance%3Acategory%3AMSH1012102%3AinStockFlag%3Atrue%3AFabric-family-kidswear%3AChiffon%3Apattern-classification%3AFloral%3Apattern-classification%3AGeometric%3Apattern-classification%3APrinted%3Apattern-classification%3ABandhani

 

MONOTONE CHARM

Classy and elegant, single-toned chiffon sarees come with endless styling possibilities. We are eyeing the ones with a light sheen or a sequinned border for a festive-ready look.

Stylist’s Tips: "A not-so-basic approach to glamming up your monotone chiffon drape is pairing it with a deep-neck blouse with lace detailing along the neckline. It’s simple yet striking."

Swtantra
Purple chiffon saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra10

Swtantra
Green chiffon saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra11

Satrani
Brown plain saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/satrani12

Swtantra
Yellow chiffon saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra13

Swtantra
Burgundy chiffon saree
Shop Now -

https://rediff.ly/swtantra14

Shop Monotone Sarees - https://www.tatacliq.com/sarees-and-lehenga-sets/c-msh1012102?q=%3Arelevance%3Acategory%3AMSH1012102%3AinStockFlag%3Atrue%3AFabric-family-kidswear%3AChiffon%3Abrand%3AMBH11B13281%3Abrand%3AMBH11B11817%3Abrand%3AMBH11A00385%3Abrand%3AMBH11B26042%3Abrand%3AMBH11B13837%3Abrand%3AMBH11B10368%3Apattern-classification%3ASolid

EXPLORE CHIFFON SAREES - https://www.tatacliq.com/sarees-and-lehenga-sets/c-msh1012102?q=%3Arelevance%3Acategory%3AMSH1012102%3AinStockFlag%3Atrue%3AFabric-family-kidswear%3AChiffon%3Abrand%3AMBH11B13281%3Abrand%3AMBH11B11817%3Abrand%3AMBH11A00385%3Abrand%3AMBH11B26042%3Abrand%3AMBH11B13837%3Abrand%3AMBH11B10368

 

X

Do You Love Staying in Fashion Always?

It's free!

Stay Tuned for Regular Updates on Latest Trends!

Enter your email address

Submitting...Please wait!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer} - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use