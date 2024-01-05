Last updated on: January 05, 2024 13:19 IST

4 Trending Boots For A Stylish Winter

From Chelsea to Derby, know more about the footwear styles that are set to rule this season

By Amulya Misra

Did you know the first pair of boots was From the Roman to the Victorian era, boots have been in fashion even when walking was the primary mode of transportation. They are one of the oldest forms of footwear—with their earliest pictorial depictions found in Spanish caves that date back to 15,000 BCE; the first pair was discovered in the tomb of ancient Egyptian chief Khnumhotep.

All variations of this ancient style were designed to serve a function, be it to protect the feet of the military or provide protection while riding. But each, today, goes beyond their basic function and offers up a chance to make a sartorial statement in our winter wardrobes. Here, we explore not only the different versions of these often-underestimated closet heroes but also find their origin stories. Which style will you be strutting around in this chilly season?

Chelsea: The England-Born Boot

In 1851, Queen Victoria, the reigning monarch, requested shoemaker J. Sparkes-Hall for a pair of non-lace-up boots. Thus, came about the first-ever Chelsea boots, a close-fitting ankle-length design featuring elasticated sides. Named after an area in London, the slip-on style has been spotted on many feet over the centuries, from British aristocrats pairing these with their formal wear to the iconic Beatles immortalising the style along with their music.

Derby: The Military-Approved Boot

Distinguishable by its open lacing system where the eyelet tabs are stitched on top of the shoe, the Derby boot's first mention can be traced back to the late 1800s. For more than half a century, the style was famous for helping soldiers move with ease through mud and water. Today, these blue-collar, sturdy boots can be paired with everything, from '80s-inspired acid wash jeans to skin-tight jeggings.

Biker: The Horsepower Boot

These practical boots were first designed to protect riders’ feet while they galloped on horses. Later on, the strap and buckle style came to be associated with rebels and outlaws. Not only did their masculine silhouette hint at a mysterious past, but their functionality and ease of wearing made them a favourite for country travellers. Durable and tough-as-nails, pick this rugged style if you’re looking to begin any adventure. Throw on a pair of dark-wash jeans with cool shades, and you’ll be ready to take on any road.

Chukka: The Ultra-Casual Boot

Although Chukka boots bear a close resemble to Chelsea, their short laces with only minimal eyelets set them apart. With their design giving them a strong casual appeal, the ankle-high boots often have many variations as well, one of which is the desert boot. Initially, this footwear style was popularised by British troops stationed in India, when they played a speedy game of polo while off-duty. Featuring thin leather soles and suede uppers, the rounded toes of these boots give them a simplistic and classic look.

