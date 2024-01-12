January 12, 2024 22:04 IST

PH: The Party Shop

H: 20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

SH: The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course!

SH: Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

Party season instantly brings to mind a wardrobe of glamorous, sequinned styles. The trend for high-shine looks peaked in the ’70s with the rise of Studio 54, a star-studded NYC nightclub. Guests included singer Cher in shimmering cutout dresses and actor Liza Minnelli who once dazzled in a sparkling purple jumpsuit. Decades later, the club’s glitzy dress code still defines the wardrobes of party girls. In our after-hours edit, you’ll find a scene-stealing sequinned, tube dress by RSVP and a disco ball-inspired cowl neck top by Kazo. In jewellery, look out for glamorous crystal-encrusted shoulder dusters like the ones by Accessorize London. You’ll love how they catch the light when you’re on the dance floor. If you prefer just a hint of shine on your OOTN, bring the bling to your shoes. Luna Blu’s gold slingback heels can easily elevate your entire look. Scroll through these and more sparkling pieces for December nights.

