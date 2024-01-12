rediff.com
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Fashion » 20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

January 12, 2024 22:04 IST

PH: The Party Shop

H: 20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

SH: The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course!

SH: Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

 

Party season instantly brings to mind a wardrobe of glamorous, sequinned styles. The trend for high-shine looks peaked in the ’70s with the rise of Studio 54, a star-studded NYC nightclub. Guests included singer Cher in shimmering cutout dresses and actor Liza Minnelli who once dazzled in a sparkling purple jumpsuit. Decades later, the club’s glitzy dress code still defines the wardrobes of party girls. In our after-hours edit, you’ll find a scene-stealing sequinned, tube dress by RSVP and a disco ball-inspired cowl neck top by Kazo. In jewellery, look out for glamorous crystal-encrusted shoulder dusters like the ones by Accessorize London. You’ll love how they catch the light when you’re on the dance floor. If you prefer just a hint of shine on your OOTN, bring the bling to your shoes. Luna Blu’s gold slingback heels can easily elevate your entire look. Scroll through these and more sparkling pieces for December nights.

 

SHOP THE EDIT

https://www.tatacliq.com/kazo-green-embellished-wrap-maxi-dress/p-mp000000015644831
https://www.tatacliq.com/pipa-bella-silver-contemporary-stud-earrings-for-women/p-mp000000017383025
https://www.tatacliq.com/heel-buckle-london-womens-silver-casual-stilettos/p-mp000000015411027
https://www.tatacliq.com/accessorize-london-sequin-silver-synthetic-clutch/p-mp000000009511162
https://www.tatacliq.com/rsvp-multicolor-metallic-tube-dress/p-mp000000013816513
https://www.tatacliq.com/accessorize-london-womens-crystal-geo-gold-long-dangler/p-mp000000017123411
https://www.tatacliq.com/luna-blu-by-westside-silver-mida-strappy-block-heel-sandals/p-mp000000017628074
https://www.tatacliq.com/metro-golden-clutch/p-mp000000010968028
https://www.tatacliq.com/binfinite-black-sequinned-dress/p-mp000000017260363
https://www.tatacliq.com/curio-cottage-diamante-sparkle-dangler-earrings/p-mp000000017161651
https://www.tatacliq.com/flat-n-heels-womens-gold-back-strap-stilettos/p-mp000000011261117
https://www.tatacliq.com/rsvp-silver-embellished-midi-dress/p-mp000000014468097
https://www.tatacliq.com/accessorize-london-womens-contemporizes-crystal-deco-tassel-dangler-earrings/p-mp000000017123852
https://www.tatacliq.com/lavie-golden-synthetic-clutch/p-mp000000013057724
https://www.tatacliq.com/london-rag-womens-blush-sling-back-sandals/p-mp000000016803215
https://www.tatacliq.com/heel-buckle-london-womens-silver-ankle-strap-sandals/p-mp000000008095464
https://www.tatacliq.com/kazo-stickon-sequin-cowl-neck-top/p-mp000000015645790
https://www.tatacliq.com/esbeda-golden-embellished-small-sling-handbag/p-mp000000016599316
https://www.tatacliq.com/joker-witch-white-rhinestone-blingy-love-spark-hoop-earrings-for-women/p-mp000000017549347

Related Stories

How To Dress For Party Season
https://www.tatacliq.com/story-get-ready-for-a-night-out

Everyone’s Talking About Statement Boots
https://www.tatacliq.com/story-everyone-is-eyeing-boots

4 Glamorous Earrings For Your Party OOTDs
https://www.tatacliq.com/story-statement-earrings-every-girl-needs

 

X

Do You Love Staying in Fashion Always?

It's free!

Stay Tuned for Regular Updates on Latest Trends!

Enter your email address

Submitting...Please wait!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer} - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use