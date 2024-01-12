January 12, 2024 21:21 IST

16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe

From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that’s redefining ethnic fashion

By Jeslin Joseph

Over the years, the classic Indian kurta has gone from occasion wear to becoming an everyday staple in the desi man’s wardrobe. Think Anil Kapoor’s dapper kurta-meets-sports shoes look and Saif Ali Khan’s white kurta-pyjama airport #OOTD. While it’s a hit all year round, the silhouette sees a wave of fresh design iterations during the festive season. Just in time for Raksha Bandhan , Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and other upcoming celebrations, we rounded up four kurta trends that deserve the top spot in your wardrobe.

KEEP IT CLASSIC

Even though it’s the simplest of fabrics, cotton offers a truly lighter state of mind during the festive season. Pair it with matching pants to keep it simple, or steer towards a formal approach by layering it with a structured bandhgala.

Sanwara

Maroon chikankari kurta

Vastramay

Yellow paisley kurta set

Tabard

Light green embroidered kurta

Sojanya

Navy regular fit kurta

PRINT PLAY

Along with traditional patterns like block prints and bandhani, modern stripes, graphic florals, and chevrons are also having a moment in ethnic menswear. Wear your printed kurtas with a pair of leather brogues to stand out with your styling.

Fabindia

Beige embroidered kurta

Saffron Threads

Off-white striped kurta

Saffron Threads

Olive green printed kurta

Fabindia

Peach cotton kurta

SMART COLLAR

The Mandarin collar meets the angrakha neckline to present the hottest style of the season. For smaller celebrations, wear it as is to highlight the design. For wedding functions, add a royal spin to your outfit by layering it with a printed dupatta.

Vastramay

Black and white kurta set

Benstoke

Maroon angrakha kurta set

Tabard

Blue floral kurta set

Tabard

Mustard printed kurta set

THE SHORT VERSION

There is such a thing as keeping your ethnic look easy and casual. Case in point: the short kurta. The collared, button-down version comes in textures and prints and scores high on comfort too—perfect for fans of easy dressing. Wear it with your favourite jeans or chinos, and finish the look with a smartwatch.

Fabindia

Maroon floral print shirt

Manyavar

Peach regular fit short kurta

Saffron Threads

Blue printed short kurta

Fabindia

Navy cotton printed short kurta

