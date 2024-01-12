16 Kurtas Every Man Needs In His Festive Wardrobe
From modern prints to the updated angrakha, everything that’s redefining ethnic fashion
By Jeslin Joseph
Over the years, the classic Indian kurta has gone from occasion wear to becoming an everyday staple in the desi man’s wardrobe. Think Anil Kapoor’s dapper kurta-meets-sports shoes look and Saif Ali Khan’s white kurta-pyjama airport #OOTD. While it’s a hit all year round, the silhouette sees a wave of fresh design iterations during the festive season. Just in time for Raksha Bandhan , Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and other upcoming celebrations, we rounded up four kurta trends that deserve the top spot in your wardrobe.
KEEP IT CLASSIC
Even though it’s the simplest of fabrics, cotton offers a truly lighter state of mind during the festive season. Pair it with matching pants to keep it simple, or steer towards a formal approach by layering it with a structured bandhgala.
Sanwara
Maroon chikankari kurta
Vastramay
Yellow paisley kurta set
Tabard
Light green embroidered kurta
Sojanya
Navy regular fit kurta
PRINT PLAY
Along with traditional patterns like block prints and bandhani, modern stripes, graphic florals, and chevrons are also having a moment in ethnic menswear. Wear your printed kurtas with a pair of leather brogues to stand out with your styling.
Fabindia
Beige embroidered kurta
Saffron Threads
Off-white striped kurta
Saffron Threads
Olive green printed kurta
Fabindia
Peach cotton kurta
SMART COLLAR
The Mandarin collar meets the angrakha neckline to present the hottest style of the season. For smaller celebrations, wear it as is to highlight the design. For wedding functions, add a royal spin to your outfit by layering it with a printed dupatta.
Vastramay
Black and white kurta set
Benstoke
Maroon angrakha kurta set
Tabard
Blue floral kurta set
Tabard
Mustard printed kurta set
THE SHORT VERSION
There is such a thing as keeping your ethnic look easy and casual. Case in point: the short kurta. The collared, button-down version comes in textures and prints and scores high on comfort too—perfect for fans of easy dressing. Wear it with your favourite jeans or chinos, and finish the look with a smartwatch.
Fabindia
Maroon floral print shirt
Manyavar
Peach regular fit short kurta
Saffron Threads
Blue printed short kurta
Fabindia
Navy cotton printed short kurta
