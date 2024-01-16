Last updated on: January 16, 2024 12:17 IST

The Right CLiQ

12 Dresses, One For Every Sign In The Zodiac

Whether you’re governed by fire or water, there’s a dress to match your cosmic personality

By Ankita Dhiman

Astrology can be a cheat sheet into people’s personalities and has a solution to every problem. Star signs are being used to determine everything from lipstick colours to diet programmes; so, why not pick a dress style based on your zodiac too? Here is a guide to find out what the stars have in store for you.





Aries

Ruled by Mercury, Aries is athletic and bold. With a fiery personality, you aren’t shy about experimenting with your style and are always ready for an adventure.

Your Dress: A sporty denim dress is reminiscent of a chic tennis uniform. It’s perfect for active Aries who are always on the go.

Taurus

The gentle and impassioned Taurus is an Earth sign. You prioritise comfort, however, ruled by Venus you also like to be chic and presentable.

Your Dress: A silky, sexy slip dress can be a wardrobe essential—it slides on like a glove, and the asymmetric cut hugs every curve just right. Taureans love to show off a long neckline so we picked a dress with a cowl neckline that will make you feel your best. This bull-approved look is also a great base on which to experiment with accessories.

Gemini

Symbolised by the celestial twins, Gemini is diverse and innovative. These versatile social butterflies enjoy chit-chatting and travelling. One aesthetic might not be enough to satisfy your duality.

Your Dress: This asymmetric dress's contrasting sleeves are ideal for showing off your wide range of emotions. Its A-line shape, made of cotton, will keep this sign cool even in the hottest of summers.

Cancer

This water sign is ruled by the Moon, which controls emotions too. Your nurturing and nostalgic nature makes you hold on to classic pieces with a backstory.

Your Dress: Choose something old-school and dainty with romantic florals. Details like vintage ruffles will speak to your sentimental side.

Leo

Radiant, creative, and glamorous—Leos are full of life and enthusiasm. Just like your symbol, the lion, you are confident and don’t shy away from making a striking statement.

Your Dress: Give your LBD an update. Embrace a more dramatic shape with this voluminous mini dress. [BJ1] The plunging neckline and unusual sleeves create the right amount of drama for this mama.

Virgo

This Earth sign leans towards stability. Ruled by Mercury, Virgo gravitates towards a polished and systematic sense of living. Your aesthetic is classic and simply effortless.

Your Dress: For you, we have a preppy skater dress. The embellished Peter Pan collar adds a touch of shine to a classic black dress.

Libra

Represented by the scales, Libra seeks balance and harmony in all aspects of their life. However, these beings can be indecisive. Ruled by the goddess of romance, you are inherently feminine and loving.

Your Dress: For Libra, we have a tiered dress with light bishop sleeves. Featuring an empire line silhouette and a tie-up back, this ladylike look comes in a delicate steel-blue tone.

Scorpio

Known for their bold fashion choices, Scorpios are incredibly passionate and sensual beings. Feminine yet fierce, timeless yet edgy, this sign is full of contradictions. If anybody knows how to make a statement like a pro, it’s a Scorpio.

Your Dress: Speaking of sensual beings, what can be more appealing than a sexy leather strapless mini dress. The body-hugging silhouette will make you believe you can run the world.[BJ2]

Sagittarius

Thanks to Jupiter, Sagittarius’ motto is ‘go big or go home’. Just like their symbol, a centaur (half horse-half man), Sagittarius makes unexpected combinations work to their benefit.

Your Dress: As a sign that is naturally drawn to hybrids, this multicolour dress with abstract prints is an impeccable choice for you.

Capricorn

A Capricorn is known to be responsible and punctual. Your ambitious sign is often racing against the clock to fulfill their dreams.

Your Dress: They say power dressing can bring the world to your feet. This blazer-inspired dress is a classic with fun twists in the form of oversized pockets and a waist belt.

Aquarius

As the life of the party, you have irreplaceable, revolutionary energy. With a phenomenal sense of aesthetics, this fearless sign cannot be put in a box.

Your Dress: Give your T-shirt dress an update with multiple colours and rows of sequins. This metallic dress will complement your reflective personality and have every eye on you.

Pisces

The last constellation of the zodiac is symbolised by two fish swimming in contrasting directions and reflecting their constant struggle between fantasy and reality. Being ruled by Neptune, you are inherently creative and dreamy.

Your Dress: The sweet gingham checks and tiny ruffles are reminiscent of the #CottageCore aesthetic that’s been sweeping Instagram. The off-shoulder neckline lends a cool, Gen Z update to the look.

