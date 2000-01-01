|
May 13, 2000
SHAREWARE
'Death to piracy'
New vision for the blind
'Other networks are less efficient than Sankhya Vahini'
'The project does not violate any law'
A case for the defense
A security threat
Denial of service
'I wanna be Bill Gates'
Wipro to raise $ 500 million abroad
Damini chips, another first for Texas Instruments VSNL commissions 40,000 km submarine network
'Does anybody in the world know what is triggering IT?'
The new employment exchange
Kerry Packer buys 10 pc of Himachal Futuristic
The funding funda
'We actually thrive on paranoia'
Budget fails to excite IT industry
Going places
Good show, Microsoft
Very quiet on the MS front
Who's afraid of the big B?
Junglee guy goes after Purple Yogi
'Manpower is the key'
AirTel extends 'Smart Roam' service to Kuwait
Off with the gyves
Full power
Wipro Net offers rental ERP online
Bombay cops face flak from dial100.com
High court disposes of petition against CPP
Oppn uses telecom scam against ruling Congress in Orissa
'What do you say to a bacterium?' 'There are two things needed: one, an idea, and, two, the idea must be sold' The ET watcher
