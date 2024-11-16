The King of Polo Rides Off Into The Ages

Colonel Billie Sodhi's life and family heritage reflect an unwavering commitment to excellence in polo, equestrian sports, and a rare, enduring athletic legacy.

IMAGE: A young Billie Sodhi receives an award from then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Prakash Bhandari

Polo, often called the 'sport of kings,' has a rich heritage rooted in the royal and aristocratic traditions of several ancient civilisations, including India, Iran, China, and Tibet.

Over centuries, the game evolved into a celebrated pastime among emperors and nobility. In Iran, it was known as Chaughan meaning mallet in Persian, and gained popularity under Ardashir, the Sassanian dynasty's founder, around 224-241 AD.

The Tang dynasty in China also embraced polo (618-907 AD), laying claim to its early presence there, while Manipur boasts records of pulu -- the precursor to modern polo -- being played as early as 3100 BC.

The sport flourished in India, particularly in Jaipur, where Mughal emperors and later the maharajas elevated it to new heights. British tea planters and army officers introduced it to the British ranks in the 1800s while Indian royals from Patiala to Cooch Behar championed the game.

However, after Independence, the princely states were merged into the Indian Union, and royal patronage declined.

Only Jaipur, and to some extent Jodhpur and Calcutta, continued supporting polo. The Calcutta Polo Club, one of the oldest polo clubs in the world, is now defunct, and there are no polo activities in Kolkata anymore. Jaipur's Maharaja Sawai Man Singh, a player with a 10-goal handicap, remained a fervent supporter, along with Jodhpur's Rao Raja Hanut Singh.

Nevertheless, polo centres like Jodhpur and Patiala ceased their involvement, leaving the army to keep the sport alive. Units such as Jaipur's 61st Cavalry, Delhi's President's Bodyguard, and dedicated officers like Colonel Kishan Singh and Colonel Prem Singh kept polo alive in the Indian military.

Early Life and Love for Horses

IMAGE: Colonel H S 'Billie' Sodhi.

Colonel Harinder Singh 'Billie' Sodhi, a distinguished polo player and officer, emerged as one of the most influential figures in Indian polo and equestrian sports. Leading both the 61st Cavalry and the President's Bodyguard, his dedication to the sport spanned show jumping, dressage, and three-day event, leaving an indelible mark on India's polo legacy.

His recent passing in Delhi is a poignant reminder of his enduring contributions to the sport.

<p'Billie' Sodhi's journey into the world of polo and equestrian sports began in Rawalpindi, where he was born into a family deeply connected to horses. His father, Brigadier Ajit Singh, owned an expansive farm, instilling in young Billie a love for riding that he shared with his brother, Ravinder Singh 'Pickles' Sodhi, who later gained renown as a polo player and Arjuna Award recipient.

IMAGE: Billie Sodhi, extreme left, with Raghubir Singh, Rao Raja Hanut Singh and the Maharaja of Jaipur Sawai Man Singh.

Following Partition, the Sodhi family resettled in India, and the brothers attended Lawrence School, Sanawar, known for its equestrian traditions and for producing notable polo players, including V P Singh, Raj Kalan, and Rupi Brar, who later joined the elite 61st Cavalry.

Both Billie and Pickles continued their equestrian journey at the National Defence Academy in Khadakvasla, where they were introduced to polo. Billie's commitment to the sport ultimately led him to join the prestigious 61st Cavalry, the world's only mounted regiment.

Despite limited career advancement opportunities within the regiment, Billie chose to pursue his passion, dedicating himself to excelling in both polo and equestrian sports, and setting the stage for an extraordinary career in the field.

Love and Partnership with Roshan Kumaramangalam

IMAGE: Billie Sodhi as a member of the Maharaja of Jaipur team.

While serving as an officer, Billie crossed paths with Roshan Kumaramangalam, daughter of General P P Kumaramangalam, who would later rise to become India's army chief.

General Kumaramangalam, a passionate equestrian, initially asked Billie to teach Roshan to ride, but the training sessions soon blossomed into a deep affection between Billie and Roshan. Despite initial family resistance, the couple married, building a partnership rooted in their shared love for horses and the sport.

Once Billie was posted with the 61st Cavalry in Jaipur, Roshan continued honing her equestrian skills, boldly competing alongside men in equestrian events -- an unusual achievement at the time.

Together, Billie and Roshan became a powerful team in polo and equestrian sports, pioneering a new era of collaboration, skill, and dedication.

Contributions to Polo and Equestrian Sports

Guided by the legendary Rao Raja Hanut Singh, Billie Sodhi refined his polo skills and gained experience playing in England, which further sharpened his abilities. His talent caught the eye of Jaipur's Maharaja Sawai Man Singh, leading to Billie's participation in high-profile matches held in honour of dignitaries such as Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Jacqueline Kennedy.

As a dedicated officer, Billie fostered young talent within the military, encouraging soldiers to excel in equestrian sports. He mentored Dafedar Khan Mohammed Khan and Dafedar Raghubir Singh. both of whom went on to receive the Arjuna Award, with Raghubir Singh winning a gold medal at the Delhi Asian Games.

Billie also served as captain of India's first Olympic equestrian team, leading a historic journey to the Moscow Olympics, with horses and riders transported via an IAF plane.

IMAGE: Billie Sodhi with Raj Kalam, V P Singh and Pickles Sodhi.

In Delhi, Billie and Roshan played an instrumental role in reviving the Delhi Horse Show. Originally held near the Red Fort, they moved it to the Delhi Cantonment under the Army Polo and Riding Club's banner.

Roshan, as event secretary, helped bring equestrian sports to a wider civilian audience, further expanding the sport's reach and inspiring new generations of riders.

Together, they not only strengthened India's military equestrian legacy but also helped bridge it with civilian enthusiasm for polo and horseback riding.

A Family of Champions

IMAGE: Billie Sodhi receives a memento from Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

The Sodhi family embodies a tradition of athletic excellence that spans generations. Billie and Roshan's daughter Anesha carries on this legacy as a national show jumping champion, serving as both a judge and selector in equestrian events.

Billie's brother Ravinder 'Pickles' Sodhi, was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1983, while Pickles' wife Nafisa Ali gained national recognition as a swimming champion before becoming an actress.

Their extended family boasts further achievements: Nephew Mansher Singh is an Arjuna Award-winning shooter, and another nephew, Adhiraj Singh, earned the same award for his accomplishments in equestrian sports.

Even while battling cancer, Billie attended Lawrence School Sanawar's annual polo match, his final public appearance, a testament to his dedication. Roshan continues their shared mission to make equestrian sports accessible to civilians.

