'Talented Players Are Left Behind To Fend For Themselves'

IMAGE: Mansi Singh won the women's singles title at the Mangalore India International Challenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association/Instagram

In the bustling badminton hall of Mangaluru, 20-year-old Mansi Singh from Lucknow stood out... not just for her fierce court presence but for the quiet resilience that defines her journey.

Currently ranked 95th in women's singles, Mansi won the women's singles crown at the India International Challenge in Mangaluru, defeating Ashmita Chaliha in straight sets 21-17, 22-20. Earlier, in September, she had won the gold medal at the senior All India badminton ranking tournament in Lucknow.

Mansi's tryst with badminton began in 2015, when she won her first competitive tournament. A year later, she won the state junior championship and the Under-13 All India title, early signs of a special talent.

By 2019, she had climbed her way through the age groups, winning the Junior Nationals and achieving a rare double at the Yonex-Sunrise All India sub-junior ranking tournament in Assam, where she won both singles and doubles crowns.

Then came 2020. Like many athletes, Mansi's rhythm was broken by the pandemic. But the setback didn't stop her.

The Mangaluru final marked her sixth final appearance in seven months with two titles to her name, but for Mansi, it's the consistency and steady growth that matter most.

IMAGE: Eight months ago, Mansi returned to Lucknow, to the same courts where she first held a racquet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prem Thakur/Instagram

On court, Mansi bears an uncanny resemblance to Saina Nehwal with short hair, sharp footwork, and fierce intent. "After Saina Didi's Olympic bronze, things changed in the country. She is definitely a lot of young girls' idol. But these days, I want to achieve what Lin Dan did for China."

Her father C P Singh is an engineer and her mother Anita Singh a homemaker, Mansi is their only child. "She juggled between swimming, tennis, and badminton during summer camps," recalls her father. "But her coaches told her to stick to badminton as she had something special."

Mansi trained at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, but her father remembers those three years with a hint of disappointment.

"She spent three years there but somehow no one looked into her needs. No one gave her preference," he says quietly.

"Players who know someone inside the system get whatever they want," her father adds, "but talented players are left behind to fend for themselves."

It was only after returning to her roots at the Babu Banarasi Das Badminton Academy in Lucknow that Mansi began to regain her spark under Coach Prem Lal Thakur.

C P Singh's frustration is palpable. "Funds nahi hota hai toh talent nikharke nahi aata (If there's no financial support, talent doesn't get a chance to blossom)," he says. "Finances acha hota hai toh you can have your own personal coach, trainer, dietician and things fall into place."

Eight months ago, Mansi returned to Lucknow, to the same courts where she first held a racquet. "It feels like everything has come full circle," she says. The return has brought results.

"Last year, I participated in a few tournaments but wasn't very successful," she says. "I didn't give up hope. I learned from those losses, found out why I was losing, went back home, worked on those areas and that's why this season I've been reaping the benefits."

During matches, Mansi often glances at her father in the spectators' gallery, a small ritual between them. Win or lose a point, she listens to her coach's words but always looks for her father's reassuring presence.

A single clenched fist from him is all it takes to steady her nerves; calmness washes over her face before she resets and fights on.

For now, the father-daughter duo live out of Airbnbs, managing everything on their own. "It's Mansi who chalks out which tournaments to play," says her father. "From there on, either me or her mother takes over, arranging travel, stay, food. We are the dieticians, the psychologists, sometimes even the conditioning coach. Such is the apathy toward upcoming players."

IMAGE: Mansi Singh's rise has been steady and hard-fought. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association/Instagram

Looking back, Mansi reckons she made mistakes early in her senior career. "I didn't know which tournaments fetched more ranking points. I made poor choices. But I've learned a lot this year," she says.

Her father beams with pride as he watches her progress. "With just her talent, she reached six finals in six tournaments. It's not easy," he says, his voice breaking slightly.

Daughter and father have endured their share of hardships but choose not to dwell on them. Their focus now is on continuing this momentum with the Syed Modi International up next, a tournament that feels like a symbolic return home for Mansi.