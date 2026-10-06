Kumkum, Neeru, Pranavi: Meet India's Record-Breakers At Asian Games 2026

India finished with a haul of 85 medals -- including 21 golds, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- their second best medal tally at the Asian Games.



After a slow start, India stormed into the top five with an incredible late surge, winning 11 gold medals in the last two days.



Archery emerged as one of India's biggest success stories at the Games, bringing in as many as five gold medals led by 17-year-old sensation Kumkum Mohod leading the way.

Shooter Neeru Dhanda made headlines with her record-breaking haul of two gold medals and a silver.



There were several other firsts too -- Suchika Tariyal claimed India's first Asian Games medal for in MMA while Pranavi Urs became the first Indian to win the women's golf gold medal.

Kumkum Mohod's Golden Run

IMAGE: Kumkum Mohod registered a record haul of three medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals and a silver in the recurve archery events. Photograph: Kind courtesy Archery Association of India/Instagram

Key Points India secured its second-best Asian Games medal tally with 85 medals, including 21 golds, demonstrating a strong late surge.

Seventeen-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod was a sensation, winning three medals including individual and team recurve golds, ending South Korea's dominance.

Shooter Neeru Dhanda was India's most successful athlete with two golds and a silver, setting new Asian Games records despite battling illness.

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games golf gold, ending a 24-year wait for an individual golf top prize.

Suchika Tariyal claimed India's first-ever MMA medal, while Jay Meena secured the country's first soft tennis medal, highlighting diverse successes.

Teenage archer Kumkum Mohod set the Asian Games ablaze with her record-breaking achievements, ending South Korea's long-standing dominance in women's recurve archery.



The 17-year-old prodigy from Maharashtra's Amravati district scripted history in Aichi-Nagoya with a haul of three medals -- including gold medals in the individual and women's recurve team events and a silver in the mixed team.



Kumkum teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti to win the women's recurve team event after beating South Korea 5-3 in the final and also bag India's first-ever medal in the event at the Games.



She later teamed up with Dhiraj Bommadevara to win silver in the mixed recurve team event after India lost 3-5 to China in the final.



Kumkum struck a perfect 10 in the shot-off to edge South Korean Oh Yejin 6-5 in a thrilling final and register another first for India -- the women's individual recurve archery gold medal at the Asian Games.

Young Chikitha Taniparthi made it a memorable Asian Games debut with a golden double by triumphing in the compound archery events.

The 21 year old clinched the women's team gold alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep before combing with Sahil Jadhav for the mixed team top honours.

Neeru Dhanda's Historic Achievement

IMAGE: Neeru Dhanda, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, is the first Indian woman to claim an individual trap shooting gold at the Asian Games. Photograph: Kind courtesy The National Rifle Association of India

Neeru Dhanda was the most successful Indian athlete at the Asian Games with three medals -- individual gold, mixed team gold, and women's team silver.



Neeru enjoyed a stellar campaign in Nagoya, winning the women's individual trap gold before combining with Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat to clinch silver in the women's team event. She then partnered Chenai to win the trap mixed team gold on the penultimate day of the shooting competition.



The triumph, achieved despite the 26 year old battling fatigue and the after-effects of an illness that had left her hospitalised in India 10 days before the Games.



She had earlier set an Asian Games record in women's individual qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28, and then set a new Asian Games record in the mixed team event -- scoring 34 to surpass the previous mark of 30 held by Qatar,



Fittingly, Neeru led India's contingent as flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Pranavi First Indian Woman To Asian Games Golf Gold

IMAGE: Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games. Photograph: Andy Chua/Reuters

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, winning the event by a slender one-stroke lead.



Her gold was also India's first golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur's men's triumph in 2002, ending a 24-year wait for the next individual top prize. India had earlier won the men's individual gold through Lakshman Singh in 1982.



'I like being the first to do things. People will come along to do more but the first will always be the first,' a jubilant Pranavi said after the historic triumph.



Pranavi's performance, that included birdies on the 6th, 10th and 13th holes in the final round, also became a crucial factor in fetching India the team silver with other members being Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round).



The trio of Pranavi, Aditi and Diksha thus ensured the best ever performance by an Indian women's golf team at the Asian Games

Suchika Tariyal Wins India's First MMA Medal

IMAGE: Suchika Tariyal won the bronze medal in the 60kg mixed martial arts event at the Asian Games. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reliance Foundation Sports/Instagram

Suchika Tariyal scripted history by winning India's first-ever Mixed Martial Arts medal at the prestigious Asian Games.



The 36 year old settled for a bronze in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event as Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo was awarded the semi-final on the basis of her lesser weight after the two fighters drew a fiercely-contested bout.



Suchika's father is a retired government servant while her mother is a homemaker. She had faced a lot of financial problems when she started her sporting career.



'I took unpaid leave from my department for training. Financially, I had a lot of problems. My husband has supported me financially, and she pushed me this far. So, I would like to dedicate this medal to my parents and to my husband.'



Suchika said she had thought of bringing down curtains on her career after the Asian Games but now she has decided to continue.



'I had thought of quitting MMA after the Asian Games. I am old now, so I wanted to stop playing. But still, I feel that I can do it.'

Jay Meena Claims India's First Medal in Soft Tennis

IMAGE: Jay Meena won India's first-ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Jay Meena bagged India's first-ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games.



He claimed the bronze medal after losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semis.



Featuring in his third Asian Games, 26-year-old Jay produced a spirited fightback but could not sustain the momentum against Kurosaka.



He had narrowly missed out on a bronze after losing to his opponent from hosts China in Hangzhou 2023.

Historic Bronze In Women's Skeet Team Event

IMAGE: Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won the women's team event bronze with a combined score of 331. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rifle Association of India/Instagram

India claimed its first-ever women's skeet medal at the Asian Games when Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal bagged bronze in the shooting team event with a combined score of 331.



The skeet event has each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points.



Parinaaz and Raiza both collected 111 points out of a possible 125 while Maheshwari logged home 109 to clinch another podium finish.



Dhaliwal was also part of another historic feat. She along with Anantjeet Singh Naruka won the country's first-ever Asian Games skeet mixed team bronze medal at the Asian Games.



For Dhaliwal, the medal was the payoff for a decision she made after school -- to choose shooting over studying abroad.

Satnam-Salman Script History With Bronze

IMAGE: Satnam Singh and Salman Khan celebrate winning the bronze medal. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won the bronze medal in the double sculls event at the Asian Games -- India's first-ever men's double sculls medal at the continental games.



The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m.



For 26-year-old Satnam, the journey to the Asian Games rowing podium began away from the water. A former national-level handball player, he took up rowing around eight years ago after being inspired by Olympian Swarn Singh Virk, who won gold in the men's lightweight double sculls at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.



For 28-year-old Salman, who won his maiden Asian Games medal, the rowing journey began in 2018 after he joined the Bombay Engineering Group of the Indian Army.



Coaches Satywan, Satish Siraat and Prabhat Mishra introduced him to rowing and selected him for the centre's team. He went on to represent his battalion and compete in inter-centre championships. Salman twice came close to giving up the sport, but his coaches encouraged him to continue.

Baranica First Indian To Win Pole Vault Medal

IMAGE: Baranica Elangovan in action during the women's pole vault final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Baranica Elangovan entered her name in the record books by winning a historic bronze medal for India in the women's pole vault event at the Asian Games.



Baranica became the first Indian to win a pole vault medal at the Asian Games.



It was joint bronze medal for 29-year-old Baranica along with Kazakhstan's Polina Ivanova as they remained tied, with a best clearance of 4.15m each and the same number of failures at 4.25m.

Kamaljeet-Suruchi Shoot Gold

IMAGE: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh celebrate winning the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh produced an excellent performance and fired their way to victory in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games.



The duo claimed India's first gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games with a new Asian record of 484.6.



It turned out to be a sweet redemption for the two shooters after their below-par showing in the individual events. Suruchi had missed out both the individual and team medals in the 10m air pistol following a poor showing the qualification -- shooting 20 points below her average.



Kamaljeet also suffered a heartbreak in the men's qualification, finishing ninth to miss the individual final by a solitary point.



Interestingly, a last-minute change to India's shooting line-up turned out in a masterstroke. Kamaljeet was drafted in the team for the mixed team final just 48 hours before the deadline following Kedarling Uchaganve's slump in form, before he teamed up with Suruchi to script history.

Anahat's Silver Medal

IMAGE: Anahat Singh settled for the singles silver medal after losing to Malaysia's World No. 5 Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young Anahat Singh won a historic silver medal at the Asian Games, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the squash individual final.



The 18 year old lost to World No. 5 Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final to settle for the silver on her Games debut.



Anahat, the Junior World Champion and World No. 17, has rapidly established herself as the face of Indian squash's next generation.

Roshibina Silences Controversy With Medal

IMAGE: Roshibina Devi completed a hat-trick of medals at the Asian Games. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

Indian wushu athlete Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in the women's 60kg wushu at the Asian Games.



The 25 year old became the first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Asian Games. She had won the silver in the last edition after clinching a bronze in 2018 Asian Games.



Roshibina was a late inclusion in the Indian squad after original choice Divyanshi Choudhary had to be withdrawn due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.



She had lost to Divyanshi in the trials held in June in Srinagar. Following Roshibina's selection for the Asian Games, Divyanshi had accused the Manipuri player of working against her to get into the Asian Games team.



'There was a lot of disturbance when I came here for the Asian Games. I did not get much time to prepare. If I had more time, I would have done better,' Roshibina said after the silver medal.

Indian Boxers Punch Their Way To Gold

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 75kg final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) claimed gold medals to end India's 12-year wait for women's boxing titles in the Asian Games.



Lovlina defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 on her 29th birthday to upgrade the silver she had won at the last edition of the Games. Parveen then eked out a narrow 3-2 split-decision win over Paris Olympic bronze-medallist Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei to also claim her maiden Asian Games gold.



With these wins, Lovlina and Parveen joined the legendary M C Mary Kom in a select group of Indian women boxers who have won Asian Games gold medals.



Ankush Panghal then became the first Indian male boxer since Amit Panghal in 2018 to win an Asian Games gold medal after he out-punched South Korea's Kim Minseong 4-0 in the 80kg summit clash.



India finished with six medals, including three top gold medals -- marking its best-ever gold performance at the Asian Games.

Nethra Kumanan Sails To Bronze

IMAGE: Nethra Kumanon in action in the women's dinghy sailing event at the Asian Games. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Nethra Kumanon bagged the bronze medal in women's dinghy event -- India's first ever medal in the event at the Asian Games



The 29-year-old Olympian from Chennai logged 14 points in all (7 in final and 7 from qualification races) to be placed third behind gold-winner Sophia Montgomery (5) of Thailand and silver-medallist Jania Ang (13) of Singapore.



Nethra is the first Indian woman sailor to qualify for the Olympics when she competed in the Paris Games in 2023.

India Win Sepaktakraw Team Bronze

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's quadrant event in Sepaktakraw at the Asian Games. Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

The Indian team went down fighting 0-2 to hosts Japan in the semi-finals to settle for a historic first-ever bronze medal in the men's quadrant event in the Sepaktakraw competition of the Asian Games.



India's previous two sepaktakraw medals at the Asian Games came in regu competitions.

Their previous best finish in the men's quadrant was fifth at the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou in 2023.