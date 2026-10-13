'China's Process Is Top Secret, Like Nuclear Codes'

Shooter Rudrankksh Patil, a world champion and Asian Games gold medallist, shares his extraordinary journey, from finding shooting boring to achieving global success, while also shedding light on China's formidable and secretive dominance in the sport.

Key Points

Rudrankksh Patil, at 19, is a world champion and Asian Games gold medallist in rifle shooting.

His journey involved overcoming initial boredom with shooting, with his mother incentivising him with biryani and ice golas.

Rudrankksh highlights China's dominance in shooting, attributing it partly to their self-manufactured pellets.

He notes the extreme secrecy surrounding the Chinese shooting system, comparing it to nuclear codes.

From finding shooting boring to becoming a world champion, Rudrankksh Patil's journey has been anything but ordinary.

At 18, he became World No. 1.

At 19, he was a world champion and Asian Games gold medallist.

But behind the medals and milestones lie a story of relentless hard work, grit and the pressure of staying on top.

The Road to Becoming a Champion

In this episode of The Rediff Podcast, Rudrankksh tells Hemant Waje about how his parents pushed him into shooting, the sacrifices behind his success, dealing with stress and bouncing back from setbacks.

Recalling how his mother tried to make shooting more interesting for him, Rudrankksh revealed that she would treat him to biryani and ice golas every weekend.

IMAGE: Rudrankksh Patil with his three Asian Games medals. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

China's Dominance in Shooting

The conversation also touches upon China's dominance in shooting.

Like in several other sports, China has emerged as a formidable force in shooting as well. Rudrankksh points out that China manufactures its own pellets, giving its shooters a significant advantage.

He also said it was extremely difficult to find out how the Chinese shooting system works, as the country guards its methods closely.

"Just like nuclear codes, they are preserving this thing too," he says.

Interview: Hemant Waje/Rediff

Video Production: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Editing: Saahil Achrekar/Rediff