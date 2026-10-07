My Twin Won Gold, Silver, Bronze And Broke A Record

Vithya Ramraj won three medals at the Asian Games and broke P T Usha's 42-year-old record. Her twin Nithya, who was ruled out of the Games by an injury, looks back at their journey from a rented home to a podium finish.

IMAGE: Vithya Ramraj with her Gold, Silver and Bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Photographs: Kind courtesy Nithya Ramraj

Key Points Vithya Ramraj is one of India's leading medal winners at the Asian Games.

Her twin sister Nithya is also a national-level athlete. An ankle injury kept her out of the Asian Games.

The daughters of a truck driver, the twins' success is the collective culmination of an entire family's journey.

It is impossible to tell between the twin sisters Vithya and Nithya Ramraj.

Both the star athletes look identical and have smiles that can light up an entire stadium.

Vithya won three medals -- gold, silver and bronze -- at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The gold and silver did not bring as much happiness as the bronze.

The bronze made history.

The bronze that meant more than gold.

Back in India, her twin Nithya was screaming with joy watching her sister's history-making dash on TV.

A 100 metres hurdles runner herself with 3 national-level medals, Nithya was nursing an ankle injury that ruled her out of the Asian Games this year. As she watched her sister cross the finish line in the 400 metres hurdles, shattering a 42-year old national record, Nithya was elated and proud.

Vithya had smashed the unbroken record held by the poster girl of Indian athletics, P T Usha -- and set a new national benchmark.

"We were waiting for this moment for the past three years. I knew she will break it; it was only a matter of when -- and suddenly it's happened at the Asian Games," said Nithya, who won a bronze medal in the Federation Cup in 2025 in the 100 metres hurdles. She also competed in the 2022 Asian Games in China.

If not for the ankle injury sustained in August 2025, Nithya would have been alongside her twin and the Indian contingent at the Asian Games this year.

The sisters share the kind of closeness only twins can. And even though an injury kept them apart, Vithya did not forget to share a ritual with her twin in her greatest moment on the track...

Dance.

"She put on our favourite song -- the one we both love dancing to. She sent me a video of herself dancing and told me to dance too," Nithya said.

The Tamil hit song Ottaiyanum Senja Thara from the film Arul picturised on Jyothika and Vikram has been a long favourite of the twins.

During their training days in Salem, they heard the song every evening en route to the gym -- and then danced to it as warm up before their intense exercise routine.

So, after setting a new national record, the celebration could not be complete without that song.

"She told me she missed me and our dancing together -- and despite the distance, we danced," says Nithya who works for the Income Tax department in Coimbatore.

IMAGE: Vithya Ramraj with her coach Nehpal Singh Rathore.

The daughter's gift for her mother from the prize money

Vithya, who works for the Southern Railways in the Pallakad division as a senior commercial cum ticket collector, returned to Coimbatore to a hero's welcome.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a 75 lakh prize for her gold medal and Rs 30 lakhs for bronze which will be presented at a ceremony in Chennai today, October 7.

"She invested the prize money received before 2023 in fixed deposits. She might buy a small flat maybe now. She also wants to buy some gold for our mother," says Nithya.

What a special gift it will be for their mother who first heard about a sports hostel for talented girls from the twins' PT teacher in school, and seized upon the opportunity.

IMAGE: Vithya, right, with Nithya, left. The girls have raced themselves out of their humble beginnings through sheer hard work.

The journey from a truck driver's rented home to the racing track

The twins grew up in Coimbatore. They played hockey and other sports at school.

"When they were in the 6th standard their school teacher told us that both my girls were very good in athletics and I should send them to a sports school," their father Mr Ramraj who worked as a lorry driver till 2020 tells Rediff.

The Government Sports Hostel in Coimbatore was only for boys but there was a Girls Sports Hostel in Erode 100 kms away.

"We put the girls in the sports hostel in Erode and enrolled them in a school nearby. In the hostel they were trained in the morning and evening after school," recalls Mr Ramraj.

The girls studied there till Class 12. The expenses for the hostel were borne by the Tamil Nadu state government.

"We got running shoes, our kits, nutritious non-veg food and better facilities. Since our financial situation was not good and we lived in a rented house, this was an opportunity for us," says Nithya.

As the twin continued to excel in athletics they enrolled into the Kongu College in Coimbatore under the Sports quota. The college sponsored their sports activities. They shone at the district, state, national and international level -- and with Vithya's dream-run at the Asian Games, the Ramraj family is savouring a collective triumph.

IMAGE: Vithya with Nithya [seated].

An honour for the champ -- and her father

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the Asian Games medal winners on October 10 in New Delhi.

In a heartful gesture, the drivers association of Tata Motors will honour Mr Ramraj later this month, says Nithya.

When he got the phone call, Mr Ramraj asked the person to speak to his daughter Nithya because he only speaks Tamil.

When Nithya received the call, she thought the person on the line wanted to give an award to her champion sister, but was pleasantly surprised that it was for their appa.

"They want to felicitate him because he used to drive a Tata truck. Our father made a lot of sacrifices for us -- many of which we don't even know of. He never told us. He worked as a truck driver till corona struck," says Nithya.

IMAGE: Vithya and Nithya [seated]. Vithya is employed by Southern Railways; Nithya works with the Income Tax department.

Having seen her father work long gruelling hours on the road since childhood, Nithya told him 'enough of working' after getting a job in the Income Tax department.

Since she got a job before Vithya did in the Railways, she used the money to buy t-shirts, shoes, spikes, protein, sports kits for both of them.

The economics of sport

A good pair of spikes worn by athletes costs around Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000. It is used for around 3 to 6 months. Athletes alternate between 2 and 3 pairs of spikes at a time.

The twins buy their gear under a government scheme that covers the athletes, says Nithya.

"We did not have much financial support earlier, but after our participation in the 2022 Asian Games the government is spending money for our requirements under the special schemes which has helped us," she continues.

IMAGE: The Ramraj family. Nithya, Vithya [white T-shirt], their eldest sister [extreme left] with parents and grandchildren.

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh offer the highest cash prize to medal winners. Haryana offers Rs 3 crore for gold, Rs 1.5 crore for silver and Rs 75 lakhs for bronze.

The Himachal government has announced Rs 1 crore reward for the gold medallists from the state who were part of the women's kabbadi and cricket teams at Aichi-Nagoya.

The Karnataka government has increased cash rewards for the state's Asian Games medal winners -- Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 75 lakh for silver and Rs 50 lakh for bronze.

The homecoming of a champ!

Vithya returned to a hero's welcome in Coimbatore on October 4.

The sisters will now prepare for the World Championships and Olympic Games in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

There will be many, many hours of practice, gym sessions and races on the track, but for now when they met, the twins will dance to their favourite song.

Additional Reporting: A Ganesh Nadar in Chennai

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff