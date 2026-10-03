AICF Treasurer Resigns Amid Chess Body Turmoil

The troubles, however, go beyond the exit of one office-bearer.

IMAGE: Dharmendra Kumar, former treasurer, All India Chess Federation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Kumar@iadkumar/X

All India Chess Federation (AICF) Treasurer Dharmendra Kumar's resignation has brought into sharp focus the troubles confronting the country's apex chess body -- from a Delhi high court case and differences between its top officials to payment problems faced by Indian players.

Kumar on October 1, 2026, resigned as AICF treasurer, apparently leaving the post in the wake of the Delhi high court proceedings.

On the same day, he also resigned as general secretary of the All Bihar Chess Association (ABCA).

The troubles, however, go beyond the exit of one office-bearer.

Key Points Differences between AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev Patel have surfaced in Delhi high court proceedings.

AICF has not uploaded its audited annual accounts starting from 2023-2024, raising questions over transparency.

The federation has also been involved in a dispute concerning two Bihar chess associations bearing the same name.

Despite the issues, FIDE recently selected AICF as the third-best National Chess Federation in the world.

Differences between AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev Patel have surfaced in Delhi high court proceedings.

At the same time, Indian players have faced problems over payments for international competitions.

For instance, the names of Indian players were struck off the list of competitors for the Commonwealth Schools Championship to be held in Malaysia for non-receipt of the necessary fees.

Indian players scheduled to participate in an international tournament in Russia are also said to be facing similar problems.

Then there is the question of transparency. AICF has not uploaded its audited annual accounts starting from 2023-2024.

All this comes even as the International Chess Federation, or FIDE, recently selected AICF as the third-best National Chess Federation in the world.

Treasurer's Exit After Delhi High Court Proceedings

In line with the Delhi high court's order of September 21, 2026, Kumar on October 1 resigned from the two posts -- Treasurer, AICF, and General Secretary, ABCA.

"Dharmendra Kumar today resigned from both the posts -- as Treasurer of AICF and Secretary, ABCA," Anuj Kumar Sinha, advocate, told this correspondent.

Anuj Kumar Sinha is the advocate for former national chess player Arvind Kumar Sinha, who had filed the case against Kumar.

"I have resigned from both the posts. At the current jucture, I am not planning to file any appeal," Kumar told this correspondent.

For former national chess player Arvind Kumar Sinha, who had filed the case, it was a sort of poetic justice.

"I feel relieved. The irony is that my case was registered in October 2024. The resignation of Dharmendra Kumar happened two years later that is on 1.10.2026," Arvind Kumar Sinha told this correspondent.

Court Had Given Kumar Exit Option

On September 21, 2026, the Delhi high court gave Kumar an option to demit his offices instead of issuing a direct order against him.

In its order, the court had said: 'At the request of Mr. Rakesh Tiku, learned Senior Counsel representing Respondent No 5, list on 23.09.2026 to enable him to seek instructions whether Respondent No 5 will demit the office of Secretary of All Bihar Chess Association and the Treasurer of All India Chess Federation.'

The case was first adjourned to September 23 and then to October 1.

In the forenoon, the high court, upset after learning that Kumar had not put in his papers, adjourned the case to the afternoon. Facing the ire of the court, Kumar sent his resignation letters.

Players Caught in Payment Problems

The immediate concern now is the impact of the uncertainty at the federation on Indian players.

People in the know said that AICF should appoint an interim treasurer at the earliest, as players slated to participate in international events are already facing problems.

For example, the names of Indian players were struck off the list for non-receipt of necessary fees from AICF for the Commonwealth School Chess Championships-2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"When the issue came to me, I personally assured the Malaysian organisers that the payment with regard to the Indian players will be made and requested them to include the Indian players.

"This I was able to do since I am the President, Commonwealth Chess Association," Bharat Singh Chauhan told this correspondent.

A similar problem is faced by Indian players who are travelling to Russia to play a tournament there, Chauhan said.

President-Secretary Differences Surface

The Dharmendra Kumar case has also brought into the open differences between AICF's two top office-bearers.

In its order dated July 18, 2025, the Delhi high court had said: 'Having regard to the contents of the application and also finding during the course of hearing today of this matter that some controversy/disputes have arisen between the Secretary and the President of All India Chess Federation, we direct the petitioner to implead the President of All India Chess Federation as party respondent no 6.'

The core issue in the case is whether Kumar violated the National Sports Development Code while contesting the AICF elections and getting elected as treasurer.

Two Bihar Chess Associations, Same Name

The case has also thrown up the curious tale of two associations with the same name -- All Bihar Chess Association (ABCA) -- one formed in 1969 and the other formed and registered in 2024.

The AICF in May 2025 put out a public notice on its web site which is as follows:

'Pursuant to the directions issued by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi vide Order dated 16.05.2025 in the matter of "Arvind Kumar Sinha vs Dharmendra Kumar", the All India Chess Federation ("AICF") hereby informs the General Public that the All Bihar Chess Association ("ABCA"), incorporated/registered in the year 1969, is the genuine body affiliated with the AICF and is solely responsible for managing the sport of chess in the State of Bihar.

'The General Public is hereby cautioned against another entity bearing the same name, i.e., All Bihar Chess Association, which was incorporated/registered in the year 2024 and is falsely portraying itself as an AICF-affiliated body responsible for chess activities in Bihar.

'This 2024 entity is being operated by imposters who claim to be office bearers of ABCA/AICF.

'The Public is strongly advised not to enter into any legal or financial relationship with the said 2024 body or any individuals claiming to be its office bearers.

'All stakeholders should verify the credentials of any person or entity claiming to be associated with ABCA (1969) or AICF in the State of Bihar.

'Any individual claiming to be part of the 2024 entity, or unable to prove affiliation with ABCA (1969) or AICF, should be immediately reported to AICF at: Phone: (+91) 11-23352983 Email: indianchessfed@gmail.com. All India Chess Federation Office Address: #101-102, A Block, First Floor, Naurang House, 21 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi - 110001.'

Court: 'Very Disturbing Facts'

The Delhi high Ccurt in its order on May 16, 2025, said: 'If the submission made on the basis of affidavit filed by respondent no 3/All India Chess Federation, dated 06.05.2025 is correct, the same presents very disturbing facts.

'Let a copy of this affidavit filed by respondent no3/AICF be served upon learned counsel representing the respondent nos 4 and 5 during the course of the day.

'Response to the said affidavit, if any, shall be filed positively by 19.05.2025.'

It is learnt that Sinha had filed a case against the government seeking cancellation of AICF's registration on the ground that it had violated the National Sports Development Code.

It is also learnt that AICF Treasurer Kumar has been an office bearer of the All Bihar Chess Association since 2014 without the two-year cooling-off period stipulated by the National Sports Development Code.

Questions Over Transparency Remain

The Kumar episode is only one part of the larger questions confronting AICF.

The federation has not uploaded its audited annual accounts starting from 2023-2024, raising questions over transparency at a time when it is handling the affairs of Indian chess and its players.

The payment issues involving players, the differences between the President and Secretary and the controversy surrounding the two Bihar chess associations add to the questions over the functioning of the federation.

Yet, despite these issues, FIDE recently selected AICF as the third-best National Chess Federation in the world.

'The Veil' Over Bihar Chess Bodies

Speaking to this correspondent on condition of anonymity, a senior player had earlier said: "It will be interesting if the veil is lifted off the two Bihar chess bodies with identical names to see the people running the show there."

The veil seems to have been lifted.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff