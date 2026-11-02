AICF Power Battle Gets Very Complicated!

The AICF's proposed constitution could change the symbolism of its top office.

The president may no longer remain merely the king on the chessboard -- important to the organisation but with limited reach -- and could become something closer to the queen, influencing internal governance, external representation and emergency decision-making.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points Nitin Narang has proposed sweeping AICF bylaw amendments that would replace the elected secretary with a salaried CEO.

The proposed changes could expand the AICF president's influence over administration, external representation and emergency decision-making within the federation.

The AICF has scheduled a special general body Meeting on November 17 to consider the amendments.

Former AICF official R S Tiwari has questioned the removal of the elected secretary and the proposed election oversight arrangements.

In chess, en passant is an unusual move -- a special pawn capture that can catch an opponent by surprise if the conditions are right.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang seems to have made an en passant-like move, which he describes as a legally forced one.

However, this move is being played not on the 64 squares of a chessboard but on the AICF's governance board.

Narang has proposed far-reaching amendments to the AICF bylaws that would eliminate the elected post of secretary and replace it with a selected, salaried CEO, designated 'CEO/Secretary General'.

The move comes amid a strained working relationship between Narang and AICF Secretary Dev A Patel, an issue that has also figured in a Delhi high court order.

Interestingly, Narang's direction to publish a call for applications for the roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) on the AICF web site and social media handles is yet to be implemented.

The proposed changes, however, go beyond the fate of one office-bearer. If adopted, it would change the basic structure of AICF's existing constitution.

Narang has called a special general body meeting on November 17, 2026, to consider and adopt the amendments through a special resolution.

"Normally it is the secretary who calls general body meetings and the president does so in exceptional circumstances. Here, when the secretary is very much present, the president has called a meeting. That also shows that he is confident of getting his proposals passed at the SGM," a former AICF official said.

From Figurehead To Power Centre

In chess, the king's movements are restricted to one square at a time, except during castling. The queen, on the other hand, can move across the board in almost any direction and over considerable distances.

If the amendments are adopted, the AICF president's office could undergo a similar transformation -- from a largely figurative position, akin to the king, into a far more powerful one resembling the queen.

The president will have a casting vote in the executive committee in the event of a tie, except in elections, and will represent the AICF before FIDE, either personally or through a nominee.

The president or CEO will represent the federation before the government and the National Sports Board.

More significantly, the president can take immediate action if an emergency requires it and report the decision to the next executive committee or general body meeting. The provision does not appear to require prior approval.

Secretary Disappears, Four Joint Secretaries Remain

The amendments remove the elected secretary/secretary general and replace the position with a full-time, salaried CEO.

The CEO will head the administration and manage day-to-day affairs, including the secretariat, staff, national championships, selections, FIDE registrations, ratings, transfers and the administration of arbiters and trainers.

The executive committee will appoint the CEO on the recommendation of a three-member search committee comprising the president, treasurer and one SOM representative.

It will determine the CEO's remuneration, contractual terms and financial limits and can remove the CEO in accordance with the contract.

The CEO will have no voting rights in the general body or executive committee.

While chess administrators across the country have largely remained silent, some have objected.

"Amendment of the definition of office-bearer eliminating the honorary secretary is simply not acceptable. Only enemies of the game of chess can propose such amendments," former AICF treasurer and joint secretary R S Tiwari said.

Tiwari also questioned the anomaly of retaining four joint secretaries without an elected Secretary.

"He (Narang) should reduce the number of vice presidents to 4 from 5. This will make 11 elected members in the executive committee, 2 SOMs and 2 elected from the athletes committee, making the total 15 executive committee members as per the Sports Governance Rules," Tiwari said.

Defending the proposal, Narang told this correspondent: "I understand the concern about the secretary's post, so let me explain. Section 4(1)(g) of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 says every national sports body shall have 'a Secretary general who shall be the head of administration responsible for carrying out all decisions of the Executive Committee and the General Body.

"Section 2(y) of the Act defines 'Secretary General' to mean "the Secretary General or the Secretary of a National Sports Body'."

"The proviso to Section 4(1)(g) states: "Provided that where the International Charters and Statutes provide for a full-time head of administration, by whatever name called, there shall not be an elected post of the head of administration," Narang added.

"FIDE has a full-time, appointed head of administration. So under the law, AICF cannot keep an elected Secretary as its head of administration. That is why the draft provides for an appointed CEO/secretary general to run the day-to-day work.

"He will attend executive committee meetings but will not vote. The elected executive committee will continue to take the decisions and set the direction. This is the same model FIDE follows," Narang explained.

Tiwari questioned the proposed approach to elections.

"Here the president appoints a retired high court judge as election officer and no election date is approved by the general body. Further, the central government has announced a list of 20 members of the National Sports Election Panel (NSEP) on 10 September 2026.

"Till the National Sports Board is constituted, it is the central government that can appoint the election officer," Tiwari said.

"If all the presidents of national sports bodies start appointing their own election officers, then what will be the role of the NSEP?" he asked, pointing out that the panel comprises retired chief election commissioners of India and states and is intended to oversee free and fair elections.

Responding, Narang said: "On the election, the electoral officer will conduct the main election and the whole election process. As Section 16(5) of the Act and Rule 9(2) of the 2026 Rules require, he will be appointed by the executive committee from the National Sports Election Panel.

"The person engaged now is not the electoral officer. He is only scrutinising the applications from Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, in the interest of transparency.

"The law does not require this step; we have taken it voluntarily. Our members are welcome to share their suggestions before the meeting. All we want is a constitution that follows the law and is in step with FIDE," Narang remarked.

President and CEO: Two Different Kinds of Power

The proposed structure divides authority between the president and CEO. While the CEO will exercise administrative authority, the president will have political and representative powers, besides emergency authority.

The executive committee retains powers over expenditure, committees, affiliated units, tournaments and regulations. It will appoint and can remove the CEO.

However, the president's role in chairing the committee, influencing the CEO's appointment, representing the AICF before FIDE and the government, and exercising emergency powers makes the office considerably more than a ceremonial one.

State Associations Could Also Feel the Change

The proposed changes could strengthen the AICF's authority over affiliated State associations.

The AICF will have an election panel for conducting elections of affiliated units, which will have to appoint their electoral officers from this panel.

The executive committee can suspend or disaffiliate an affiliated unit, subject to the prescribed procedure.

Where a state association is dissolved, becomes defunct, or is suspended or expelled, the AICF can appoint a five-member ad hoc committee to run its affairs until fresh elections are held under its supervision.

This strengthens the national federation's hand vis-a-vis State associations and adds to the importance of the president's office.

Players Enter the Boardroom

The proposed constitution also seeks to bring players into the governing structure.

Two Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, one male and one female, and two representatives of the athletes committee, again one male and one female, will become voting members of the Executive Committee.

Whether they will emerge as an effective counterweight to traditional administrators remains to be seen.

Asked whether more titled players should enter AICF management, Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay said: "It is not important to be in management, in the sense office bearers. It is enough to be members of the executive committee and talk on promotional and players issues.

"But only if players of independent thinking -- not the ones who are tyrant office bearers in their states or those who are regularly favoured by AICF -- come forward to be part of the executive committee, then we can expect real reforms."

On the proposed qualification norms for the athletes committee, Thipsay remarked: "It is not relevant to be an active player. On the contrary, the Indian cricket board, BCCI have only inactive players as eligible members. An active player is part of the system and there could be some who are already the favourites and some the non-favourites."

"The correct thing would be that eligibility should be that players who have not played more than 15 games in one year in AICF or FIDE recognised tournaments," Thipsay said.

Citing that only about eight per cent of AICF players are female, he also questioned the need for equal representation of women in the Athletes Committee.

"There are other committees to tackle issues like harassment. The number of women in social activities is very low in all fields because of their 'more hectic day to day schedules'. If some ladies join, they could do so by request from some AICF or state associations and these ladies could become 'rubber stamps' rather than those who come for real reforms," Thipsay added.

AICF's Cost of Compliance to Increase

The proposed governance structure will entail additional expenditure. Asked about the financial implications of complying with the new law, Narang said: "The Act does add a cost of compliance: a full-time professional CEO, a small secretariat, independently run elections through an electoral officer, athletes, ethics and dispute resolution committees, audited and published accounts, and RTI obligations on government grants.

"But these are essential for recognition, not optional. With recognition comes government support and the right to field national teams.

"For a federation of AICF's size, the outlay is manageable if it is phased and budgeted. Much of it, especially the committees, can run on honoraria rather than salaries."

From King to Queen?

The AICF's proposed constitution could change the symbolism of its top office.

The president may no longer remain merely the king on the chessboard -- important to the organisation but with limited reach -- and could become something closer to the queen, influencing internal governance, external representation and emergency decision-making.

Whether this translates into an all-powerful president will depend on how the provisions are interpreted and exercised. The executive committee retains considerable authority, and the president's emergency powers are subject to subsequent reporting.

In a game where power is measured by how many squares a piece can move, the proposed AICF Constitution appears to be giving its president considerably more squares to cover.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com