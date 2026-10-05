1951 To 2026: India's Asian Games Highs And Lows

India's Asian Games campaign looked bleak in Nagoya. A slow medal start saw the country slip to around 12th, before a late surge took India back to fourth with 85 medals.

IMAGE: Aman Sehrawat celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling Final at the Inae Sports Center, Nagoya, Japan, October 3, 2026. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points India experienced a difficult start at the Asian Games in Japan, initially ranking low on the medal table, leading to concerns about performance.

A significant turnaround was sparked by the women's cricket team's gold, followed by crucial wins in archery, boxing and hockey, shifting the national mood.

Seventeen-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod's individual recurve gold was a pivotal moment, breaking a long-standing drought and inspiring further successes.

Despite overall success, athletics and shooting saw a decline in gold medals compared to previous Games, highlighting areas for improvement.

India finished fourth with 85 medals and 21 golds, marking its second-best Asian Games performance and equalling its best position since 1962, prompting calls for urgent Olympic preparation.

For the first few days in Japan, it was hard to be an Indian sports fan.

Nearly 768 members (503 athletes + 265 support staff) had flown out carrying the country's hopes, but the medal table barely moved.

IMAGE: Neeru Dhanda secured two gold medals (women's trap, mixed team) and one silver medal (women's team) at the Asian Games. Photograph: NRAI/X

Kuwait, Myanmar and Macao, China were all ahead of India. At one point, India were sitting around 12th, prompting people to dredge up Hiroshima 1994 and call this our 'Rio 2016' because of the country's dismal performance.

After standing fourth in Hangzhou with a record 107 medals and 28 golds, it felt like tumbling down a staircase we had spent four years climbing.

The stories behind the numbers hurt even more. Rowers said their squad was changed at the last minute and that they were pressured into silence. Athletes admitted they had learned only two or three weeks earlier that they were going at all.

A weightlifter reportedly went through his weight cut alone while the contingent travelled with a huge number of officials.

Shooters kept missing finals and uncomfortable questions about trials and ammunition supply grew louder by the day.

India's Initial Struggles And Early Triumphs

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates with the gold medal after the win over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games women's cricket final in Nagoya, Japan. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Yet in those grim early days, one team refused to let the country's spirits sink. The women's cricket team opened India's gold medal account.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they beat Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final in Nagoya. It was not a close contest but a statement. It was India's second successive Asian Games gold in women's cricket and Harmanpreet had once again finished a major tournament with a trophy in her hands.

Kabaddi also won two golds.

Fans scrolling through disappointing results suddenly had something to hold on to.

Medals Table of the 2026 Asian Games Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 167 89 82 338 2 Japan 81 90 90 261 3 South Korea 37 43 67 147 4 India 21 27 37 85 5 Uzbekistan 21 25 24 70 6 Iran 18 18 15 51 7 Thailand 18 13 21 52 8 Kazakhstan 12 24 46 82 9 Hong Kong, China 11 19 24 54 10 Bahrain 11 5 6 22 11 Malaysia 9 6 16 31 12 North Korea 7 12 9 28 13 United Arab Emirates 7 4 1 12 14 Chinese Taipei 5 17 33 55 15 Indonesia 5 11 23 39 16 Qatar 5 6 5 16 17 Philippines 4 9 16 29 18 Kuwait 4 1 4 9 19 Vietnam 3 3 19 25 20 Saudi Arabia 3 2 9 14 21 Singapore 2 9 7 18 22 Tajikistan 2 5 9 16 23 Jordan 2 3 6 11 24 Myanmar 2 1 2 5 25 Macao, China 1 4 1 6 26 Kyrgyzstan 1 3 10 14 27 Mongolia 1 1 13 15 28 Sri Lanka 1 1 1 3 29 Pakistan 0 2 8 10 30 Iraq 0 2 3 5 31 Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2 32 Afghanistan 0 1 2 3 33 Lebanon 0 1 2 3 34 Oman 0 1 1 2 35 Cambodia 0 0 4 4 36 Nepal 0 0 2 2 37 Bangladesh 0 0 1 1 38 Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1 39 Laos 0 0 1 1 40 Syria 0 0 1 1

The Turning Point: Archery And Team Sports

IMAGE: Kumkum Mohod etched her name in history by clinching the nation's first-ever individual recurve archery gold at the Asian Games. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Then archery began and the whole Games shifted.

Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Anil Mohod from Amravati walked into the individual recurve final against South Korea's Oh Ye-jin, and the match refused to end. It finished level at 5-5, so both had to lose one more arrow in a shoot-off. Oh shot an 8. Kumkum, a teenager with the whole country suddenly watching, calmly shot a 10.

And just like that, a country woke up to gold.

Before her, the only individual recurve medal India had ever won was Tarundeep Rai's silver in Guangzhou 2010.

She had already won team gold, would add a mixed-team silver and had also secured an LA 2028 Olympic quota.

Alongside her, Chikitha Taniparthi won two compound golds and earned a mixed-team Olympic quota of her own. India matched its Hangzhou archery haul of nine medals, won a medal in every recurve event and finally had real reason to smile.

After that, the Games felt different. Boxing brought three golds. The women's hockey team won gold for the first time in 44 years, beating Olympic silver medallists China and the men followed with a 5-1 win over Malaysia to defend their crown.

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win Asian Games golf gold, and Neeru Dhanda won trap gold and then another in the mixed team event.

Cricket's Double Gold And Overall Medal Surge

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's cricket event at the Asian Games. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Games closed with a cricket night to remember. Against arch-rivals Pakistan, the men's team produced a well-rounded performance to defend their title, though it was never routine.

Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off 28 balls, with seven sixes. Then Tilak Varma, unbeaten on 51 off 22, and Shivam Dube, with 27 off 15, powered India to 211/6.

Pakistan did not give up. Hassan Nawaz played a brave 96 off 51, and for a while the whole country gripped their phones. Then Dube broke the key partnership, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the pressure on, and Pakistan finished on 192/6. India won by 19 runs.

So both the men and the women stood on top of the podium. Cricket gave India two golds in Hangzhou and two again in Nagoya.

On that same final day, India collected nine medals, five of them gold, and climbed from fifth to fourth. It was a comeback in the truest sense.

Highs And Lows Across Disciplines

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 75kg final at the Asian Games. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Boxing was the biggest story of the turnaround. In Hangzhou, India's five boxing medals did not include a single gold. This time Ankush Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda stood on top of the podium.

Wrestling made a similar leap, going from six medals without a gold to six with two.

Aman Sehrawat's gold confirmed him as a great, and Sujeet Kalkal's gold will be replayed for years. India did it with three fewer wrestlers than last time.

Hockey grew from one gold to two, and golf from a lone silver to a gold and a silver.

There were small wonders too. Jay Meena won India's first-ever Asian Games soft tennis medal. Suchika Tariyal took a surprise MMA bronze after a semifinal that ended in heartbreak, when a tied bout was awarded to the lighter fighter and she was about 700 grams heavier.

IMAGE: Vithya Ramraj -- who ran a brilliant last leg -- and Poovamma Machettira celebrate winning the women's 4x400m relay final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, India's only athletics gold medal at the Games. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Athletics is where the pain sat. The sport has given India so much at the Asian Games, and in Hangzhou it brought 29 medals and six golds. This time there were 24 medals and a single gold. That gold, the women's 4x400m relay, was all that spared India its first gold-less athletics campaign since 1994.

Many of the stories were cruel. Neeraj Chopra was out injured even before the Games began. Jyothi Yarraji did not start. Praveen Chithravel walked out on a rainy day, ran up to the mark, and was taken away in a wheelchair. Avinash Sable was clearly not himself after his ACL comeback.

Some fans and former athletes asked angrily why unfit athletes were flown to Japan at all.

Then there were the near-misses that haunt people for years.

Sarvesh Kushare cleared 2.25m in the high jump, the same height as the winner, and lost gold on countback because the winner had cleared it on his first try.

Ancy Sojan led the women's long jump for most of the final and was beaten by 0.02m on the last attempt.

IMAGE: Murali Sreeshankar in action during the men's long jump final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Murali Sreeshankar, the gold favourite, slipped on a wet board, twisted his ankle and could not jump again. The rain made the footing treacherous, and several jumpers reportedly picked up injuries, though other Asian athletes jumped in the same rain.

Even so, some rose above it all. Vithya Ramraj fell badly at a meet weeks earlier and had to be helped off the track. In Nagoya she broke P T Usha's long-standing 400m hurdles national record for bronze, then brilliantly anchored the relay gold -- India's only athletics gold at Nagoya -- and later added a mixed relay silver.

Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to win three individual medals at one Asian Games. Nineteen-year-old Pooja won India's first women's high jump medal since 2002.

Shooting hurt in a different way. India went from 22 medals and seven golds in Hangzhou to 15 medals and three golds. There was not one team gold, after five last time, and several shooters only just scraped into finals they had expected to dominate.

Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual shotgun medal at the Asian Games. Elavenil Valarivan finally got her big-stage silver after years of doubt. Esha Singh lost a 25m pistol gold by a single point.

Elsewhere, the falls were just as hard. For the first time in 40 years, India's tennis players came home from the Asian Games without a medal.

Badminton, which gave India three medals in Hangzhou, left with one team bronze and no individual medal for the first time in 12 years.

Rowing dropped from five medals to one.

The squash team lost the golds it had in Hangzhou.

Equestrian also lost its gold.

Mirabai Chanu won silver, but the rest of the weightlifting squad could not follow her exemplary example.

Fencing sent its biggest-ever contingent of 20 and no one reached a semifinal.

Historical Context And Future Outlook

IMAGE: The men's hockey team pose after winning the Asian Games gold medal after defeating Malaysia 5-1 at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

It helps to step back. At the very first Asian Games, in New Delhi in 1951, India won 15 golds and 51 medals and finished second.

Then came the long decline. By 1962 India was third, but through the 1970s and 1980s it hovered around fifth to seventh.

In Beijing in 1990 India won a single gold and finished 11th, and in Hiroshima in 1994 only four golds and 22 medals.

The next two decades brought slow, uneven recovery: 35 medals in 1998, 53 in 2006, 65 in Guangzhou in 2010, and 70 in Jakarta in 2018, India's best at that point but still only eighth place.

Seen against that, 85 medals and 21 golds in Nagoya is the second-best haul in India's Asian Games history, behind only Hangzhou. The fourth-place finish equals Hangzhou and is India's best position since the third place of 1962.

Even the slide from 2023 is gentler than the early gloom suggested: India sent a contingent about a quarter smaller, golds fell by exactly a quarter, and total medals fell by about a fifth.

A bigger question waits beyond these Games. India wins at the Asian and Commonwealth level but struggles on the global stage.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, who trailed India in Hangzhou, are already winning Olympic golds. LA 2028 is only two years away.

Looking ahead to Los Angeles, Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra issued a clear warning -- India has little time to celebrate and must act with urgency with less than two years to go.

'LA is less than two years away. In Olympic sport that is not a long time. The athletes who will stand on the podium there are already deep into their preparation today,' Bindra -- India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, noted on X.

'So this is the moment to celebrate what went well, be honest about what did not and get back to work with urgency and purpose.'