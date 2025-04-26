Zverev, Sabalenka open with easy wins at Madrid Open

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his Round of 64 match against Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in the Madrid Open, at Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on Friday. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka easily won their opening matches at the Madrid Open on Friday.

Zverev cruised past home favorite Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-2, while Sabalenka triumphed over qualifier Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4.

The German, Madrid champion in 2018 and 2021 who moved to No. 2 in the world rankings after winning the Munich title last weekend, extended his winning streak to six matches.

“A good match. I knew I had to focus against Roberto,” said Zverev, who improved to 24-5 in Madrid. “This is my favourite centre-court in the world; I only lost twice here in my entire life. I hope that stays the way throughout the next 10 days and that I can continue playing good tennis."

In the third round, Zverev meets Nuno Borges or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In other action on the men's side, fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz of the United States, who returned from an abdominal injury that kept him sidelined since the Miami event, routed Christopher O'Connell of Britain 6-1, 6-4, and Casper Ruud beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4.

“It feels great to come back and play a really solid match,” Fritz said.

“The first ball I hit since the match I lost in Miami was the day before I flew here, so I had three weeks of nothing, then five days of tennis. I'm super happy I can come out and produce that level on the little bit of prep I had.”

Fellow-American Ben Shelton rallied past Mariano Navone 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

The 85th-ranked Navone served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, while Daniil Medvedev advanced after Laslo Djere withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

Gael Monfils, who on Wednesday became the oldest winner in the tournament's history, withdrew from his meeting with defending champion Andrey Rublev because of an illness.

Holger, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Barcelona final last weekend, retired because of a thigh injury with Flavio Cobolli, leading 6-2 in the first set.

IMAGE: Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her Round of 64 match against Russia's Anna Blinkova. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Sabalenka, Madrid Open winner in 2021 and 2023 and last year's runner-up to Iga Swiatek, converted three of her seven break opportunities to defeat the 76th-ranked Blinkova.

The top-ranked Sabalenka will face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova upset eighth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, while 15th-seeded Amanda Anisimova lost to fellow-American Peyton Stearns 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini eased past Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-2.

Third-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the third round by defeating Eva Lys 6-2, 6-2. She reached the Madrid final in 2022, losing to Ons Jabeur.

Pegula, who has a tour-leading 27 wins, will next face Moyuka Uchijima, who defeated Jabeur in three sets.