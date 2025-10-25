HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zverev joins Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic in ATP Finals

Zverev joins Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic in ATP Finals

October 25, 2025 08:33 IST

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his Round of 16 match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the ATP 500 Vienna Open, at Wiener Stadthalle, Austria, October 23, 2025. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

Twice ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev booked his place in the season-ending championship after progressing to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday, marking his eighth qualification in the past nine seasons.

Zverev secured his spot for the Turin event after Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from their quarter-final clash in Vienna, where the German world number three is seeded second.

 

Zverev, who finished as runner-up at the Australian Open in January, joins Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as the first four players to qualify for the event, which runs from November 9-16.

Four spots are up for grabs.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed success at the ATP Finals, lifting the trophy in 2018 and 2021. He also reached the semis in 2019 and 2024. His only absence from the tournament since 2017 came in 2022, when a serious ankle injury sidelined him for much of the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
