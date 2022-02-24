News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Zverev deserved to be thrown out for umpire abuse, says Nadal

Zverev deserved to be thrown out for umpire abuse, says Nadal

February 24, 2022 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev hits the umpire's chair with his racket after his double match against Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara. Photograph: Abierto Mexico de Tenis/Reuters

Alexander Zverev deserved to be expelled from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco for his expletive-filled tantrum after a doubles defeat, Rafa Nadal said on Thursday, adding that he was sure the German Olympic champion will learn from his mistake.

Upset over a line call earlier during Wednesday's match, world number three Zverev smashed his racket repeatedly against the umpire's chair, coming perilously close to hitting match official Alessandro Germani, and shouted expletives.

Zverev, 24, who won the singles gold at the Tokyo Games last year, apologised after he was defaulted for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' from the event where he had won the singles title last year.

 

Nadal said he felt sorry for Zverev with whom he shared a 'good relationship'.

"He deserved the sanction because you can't act in this way," the winner of 21 major titles said after reaching the quarter-final at Acapulco.

"I think he is aware of that and I hope that this serves as a learning process for him and other young players who lose their temper on the court sometimes."

Zverev's angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the men's governing body.

According to the ATP rulebook, the on-site supervisor could refer the case higher up for further investigation after completing the process of assessing and issuing any further fines and penalties.

In 2019, after an initial fine of $113,000, Australian Nick Kyrgios was given a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 for "aggravated behaviour" by the ATP following an internal investigation.

Nadal did not want to get into the quantum of punishment.

"I think the organisation needs to be strict about it because the images spread quickly on social media and there are millions of children watching and they develop these attitudes," the 35-year-old added.

"I understand there are moments of frustration and anger but we need to try to be an example."

World number two Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov were also heavily fined at the Australian Open for their outburst against the umpires.

"That's what happened to me a few times," Medvedev, who can climb to the world number one ranking with a title in Acapulco, said after his victory on Wednesday.

"He made a mistake. He paid for it. From what he said he understands that he made the mistake. And that's the most important. People, no matter which job, which sport, everybody makes mistakes.

"(It) was definitely not nice what he did, but he understands it. From my point of view, I understand when you make mistakes, but you regret it and next time you try not to make it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic stunned; Nadal scripts best start to a season
Djokovic stunned; Nadal scripts best start to a season
Tendulkar to sue casino for using his morphed images
Tendulkar to sue casino for using his morphed images
First time in two years, ISL to allow crowds for final
First time in two years, ISL to allow crowds for final
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion

Soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion

Nick says depression left him with suicidal thoughts

Nick says depression left him with suicidal thoughts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances