Zverev awaits Djokovic or Norrie after Griekspoor retires

June 02, 2025 17:57 IST

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Third seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open quarter-finals after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set on Monday.

The Dutchman was 6-4, 3-0 down when he called for the medic and after a very brief discussion the umpire announced his retirement.

 

It was not immediately clear what kind of injury Griekspoor had suffered.

He broke the German early in the match but was broken back twice as Zverev, seeking his maiden Grand Slam title, landed the first set.

The 28-year-old Zverev, a finalist in Paris last year who has now reached his seventh French Open quarter-final in the last eight years, earned two consecutive breaks at the start of the second set to go 3-0 up before Griekspoor called it a day.

Zverev will play either Briton Cameron Norrie or three-times champion Novak Djokovic, who play later on Monday, in the last eight.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
