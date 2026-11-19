Nagaland United SC climbed to fourth place in the Indian Football League 202627 after a decisive 2-0 victory against Samaleswari SC, powered by two goals from Man of the Match Zomuansanga.

Key Points Nagaland United SC defeated Samaleswari SC 2-0 in the Indian Football League 202627 on Thursday.

Zomuansanga scored both goals for Nagaland United, opening the scoring in the 54th minute and adding a second in stoppage time.

The victory moved Nagaland United from seventh to fourth in the league table with six points from three matches.

Samaleswari SC suffered their fourth successive defeat and are still searching for their first point of the season.

Nagaland United SC claimed a 2-0 win over Samaleswari SC in the Indian Football League 202627 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium here on Thursday.

Zomuansanga scored both goals and was named Man of the Match. He gave Nagaland United the lead in the 54th minute from T Malsawmzuala's low cross. He then added the second in the fifth minute of stoppage time after a surging run from PC Pazawna.

The win lifted Nagaland United from seventh to fourth in the table, with six points from three matches. Samaleswari, beaten for a fourth successive match, remain bottom and are still searching for their first point of the season.

First Half Stalemate And Breakthrough

Three clear openings inside 10 minutes set the terms but the intense first half ended goalless. The second half had a different rhythm. Samaleswari were just beginning to take hold of the game when Nagaland United struck.

Malsawmzuala broke down the left, cut inside and curled a low cross towards Zomuansanga, who guided it in with a poacher's finish.

Sealing The Victory In Stoppage Time

The goal shifted the balance. In the 86th minute, Fredy whipped a corner to the near post and Basit Ahmed Bhat rushed in to meet it. He lost his balance as he went for the header, and it rose over the crossbar.

All that pressure left space behind Samaleswari, and Nagaland United made use of it. Pazawna broke from inside his own half and released the ball with perfect weight for Zomuansanga, who fired a first-time shot into the roof of the net for his second of the night.