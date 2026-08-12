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Zlatko Dalic lands new job after Croatia exit

August 12, 2026 21:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic has been named the new head coach of the United Arab Emirates national football team, bringing his extensive experience back to the region.

Zlatko Dalic

IMAGE: Zlatko Dalic has been appointed the new head coach of the UAE national team. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Key Points

  • Zlatko Dalic has been appointed head coach of the United Arab Emirates national football team.
  • Dalic previously managed Croatia, guiding them to the 2018 World Cup final and a third-place finish in 2022.
  • He returns to the UAE, having previously led Al Ain to a domestic league title in 2015.
  • The UAE team is preparing for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, facing South Korea, Vietnam, and Yemen.

Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic has been appointed coach of the United Arab Emirates, the country's football association (UAEFA) said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old left his role as Croatia coach in July after their World Cup campaign ended in the round of 32 with a 2-1 defeat by Portugal.

"Welcome, Zlatko Dalic. The UAE Football Association is pleased to announce the appointment of the Croatian as the new Head Coach of the UAE National Team," the UAEFA posted on X.

 

Dalic's Return To UAE Football

Dalic returns to the UAE, where he led Al Ain to the domestic league title in 2015, replacing Romanian Cosmin Olaroiu.

During his nine years in charge of Croatia, Dalic guided the team to the 2018 World Cup final, a third-place finish in 2022 and the 2023 Nations League final.

The UAE will face South Korea, Vietnam and Yemen in Group E of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Source: REUTERS
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