Zeeshan Ali quits as India Davis Cup coach

Zeeshan Ali quits as India Davis Cup coach

Source: PTI
August 14, 2024 16:10 IST
Zeeshan Ali

Photograph: Kind Courtesy AITA/X

Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday announced that he has resigned from his position as coach of the Indian Davis Cup team, a month before the national team's next assignment against Sweden in Stockholm.

 

"I have resigned as the coach of the Davis Cup team," Zeeshan Ali told PTI.

Zeeshan, 54, had replaced Nandan Bal as coach of the team in 2013 ahead of the tie against South Korea in New Delhi.

"I've been coach of the Davis Cup team for 11 years now. To top it all, I was also the captain of the Davis Cup, the historic tie that we played against Pakistan in Pakistan earlier on this year. I don't think there is any such person from any country who has had the privilege and honor of doing all these three things," he said.

"There have been players who were captains, but I don't think there has been a situation where the player was a coach and then the coach was also the captain of the team.

"So having done all these three things, I felt that I have already achieved whatever there was to achieve as far as Davis Cup was concerned. And frankly speaking, I have been thinking about this for quite some time now."

India will take on Sweden on hard indoor court in Stockholm from September 14-15.

