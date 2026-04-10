Zeel Desai's Debut Win Gives India Lead in Billie Jean King Cup Tie

Zeel Desai's impressive debut in the Billie Jean King Cup propelled India to a commanding lead against Mongolia, boosting their chances in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition.

Photograph: Ankita Raina/X

Key Points Zeel Desai wins her Billie Jean King Cup debut in straight sets against Anu-Vjin Gantor, giving India a 1-0 lead.

Desai's dominant performance saw her defeat Gantor 6-0, 6-0 in just 37 minutes.

India needs to win against Mongolia and Korea to stay in the play-offs race after a defeat against Thailand.

The top two teams in the six-team event will advance to the play-offs, while the bottom two will be relegated to Group II.

Zeel Desai raced to a straight sets win on her Billie Jean King Cup debut against 15-year-old Anu-Vjin Gantor, giving India a 1-0 lead over Mongolia in the Asia/Oceania Group I tie, here on Friday.

Zeel drubbed her rival 6-0 6-0 in mere 37 minutes at DLTA Complex.

Considering the inexperience of Gantor, who has managed to win just one game so far in the tournament, India captain Vishal Uppal didn't mind putting in Desai, giving her some match practice.

Clearly, the unranked Gantor is not yet ready to play at this level. She has a lot to learn but such defeats can be demoralising too. Putting an uncooked player at this level could only be because of lack of options.

Gantor hardly won a point on her own. Only when Zeel made an unforced error, the Mongolian had a point to her name.

The Mongolian teenager seemed to have no will to fight, having resigned herself instead. She could not return properly as the balls consistently flew outside the lines, reducing it to a drab affair.

India's Play-off Hopes

The India camp won't complain, considering that they need to win this tie against Mongolia and against Korea on Saturday to stay afloat in play-offs race.

The defeat against Thailand put India in a spot.

The top two sides in the six-team event will progress to play-offs while the bottom two will be relegated to Group II.