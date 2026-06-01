Excited to bring world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences: Zee CEO

Zee Entertainment has acquired Indian rights to 39 FIFA events through 2034, including two men’s World Cups, expanding its sports portfolio and aiming to accelerate football’s growth nationwide.

IMAGE: Jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Key Points Zee Entertainment has secured exclusive Indian broadcast and streaming rights for 39 FIFA events from 2026 to 2034, including the FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

The company is strengthening its sports portfolio with four dedicated sports channels and comprehensive multi-platform coverage through television and ZEE5.

Zee and FIFA view the partnership as a strategic opportunity to accelerate football’s growth in India, engage younger audiences and expand the sport’s reach nationwide.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka on Monday expressed excitement over the company's strategic partnership with FIFA, saying it will bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences.

The partnership follows Zee's acquisition of Indian broadcast and streaming rights for 39 FIFA events spanning 2026 to 2034, including the FIFA World Cups 2026 and 2030, and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. The move is expected to expand Zee's footprint in football, a market historically dominated by cricket in India.

Zee will be airing other major FIFA events, including the FIFA Men's U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men's World Cup (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup (2029 and 2033), and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030), according to a press release.

Landmark FIFA Rights Deal Expands Reach

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential," Goenka said.

He added that the approach of Zee has been to invest in properties with both current relevance and future growth potential.

"Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan," he noted.

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A Vision to Transform India’s Football Landscape

Speaking on FIFA's strategic partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises in India, Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, described the collaboration as a key step in bringing the "greatest show on earth" to Indian audiences.

"The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with 'Z' for the first time to bring this global spectacle to India. The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience."

He added, "We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of 'Z' coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities, will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India."

Zee Set to Launch Four New Sports Channels

Zee has also announced the launch of four dedicated sports channels, namely, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, the release added.

The investment will enable a multi-fold advantage to FIFA's flagship global properties, ensuring that the matches not only reach across the length, but also the depth of the Nation.

The Company's digital entertainment platform - Zee 5, will also ensure that football aficionados stay tuned to all the high-octane action, delivering a LIVE immersive viewing experience in a language of their choice.

The Company's integrated TV and Digital ecosystem will offer extensive reach, multi-language experience and real-time engagement for fans across platforms, creating a compelling proposition for brands and viewers alike.

The partnership with FIFA further enables the Company to unlock the immense untapped potential of a global sport like football in India and amplify sports as a powerful driver of youth engagement, shaping National pride by uniting billions of fans across the Nation.

The Company remains certain that the concerted action being taken for the sport will result in India regaining its glory once again on global stages like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.