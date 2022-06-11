Zareen, Borgohain seal C'wealth Games berths with easy wins

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu and Jasmine pose for a photograph after qualifying in the Elite Women's Commonwealth Games Boxing Trials 2022, at the Indira Gandhi stadium in New Delhi, Saturday. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI

Reigning World champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain sealed berths in India’s boxing squad for the Commonwealth Games with dominating performances in the selection trials in New Delhi on Saturday.

While Nikhat, a two-time Strandja Memorial gold medallist, blanked Haryana's Minakshi 7-0, Lovlina outclassed Railways Pooja by an identical margin.

Nitu (48kg) and Jasmine (60kg) were the others boxers who sealed spots for the quadrennial event, in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Nikhat was in control throughout her bout, landing clear punches as she danced around the ring.

A two-time former Youth World champion, Nitu eked out a 5-2 split decision over 2019 silver medallist Manju Rani.

The Haryana boxer is enjoying a good year. She won gold at the Strandja Memorial tournament earlier this year.

Jasmine, the 2021 Asian youth boxing Championship bronze medallist, out-punched 2022 World Championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in a fast-paced light-middleweight final.

The squad: Nitu (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Jasmine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain(70kg).