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Yuvraj Singh Advocates Shift From Chemical Fertilisers In Punjab

By Laxmi Devi Aere
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 15:13 IST

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Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is urging Punjab's farmers to reduce their reliance on chemical fertilisers to combat degrading soil quality and promote sustainable agriculture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Yuvraj Singh urges Punjab farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers.
  • Overuse of chemical fertilisers is degrading soil quality in Punjab.
  • Singh supports Prime Minister Modi's appeal for natural and organic farming.
  • IPL Biologicals promotes biological products for soil restoration.

Former India cricketer and IPL Biologicals brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh on Thursday called for a shift away from chemical fertilisers in Punjab, warning that their overuse was degrading soil quality across the state.

Yuvraj Singh's Appeal to Punjab Farmers

Speaking at the launch of the company's third manufacturing plant, Singh, who hails from Punjab, said the overuse of chemicals was taking a toll on agricultural land.

 

"In Punjab, there has been overuse of chemical fertilisers and it is affecting the soil quality. I urge our Punjab farmers to shift to biological products and save the farmland," he said.

Prime Minister Modi's Call for Organic Farming

The former cricketer also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to farmers to reduce their use of chemical fertilisers and adopt natural and organic farming practices.

"Farmers are working hard and there is a need to encourage and support them in this endeavour," Singh added.

Connecting Soil Health to Cricket

Drawing a parallel with sport, he said soil restoration was as fundamental as building a strong foundation in cricket.

"In cricket and real life, the real strength comes from a strong foundation. True recovery happens within and that's why I connect with IPL Biologicals for restoring soil health," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Laxmi Devi Aere in Vadodara
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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