Yuvraj Singh Joins Forces With UAE Developer BNW

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has teamed up with UAE-based BNW Developers for a new brand partnership, showcasing his journey and the company's growth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Key Points Yuvraj Singh partners with BNW Developers for a brand campaign called 'Against All Odds'.

The campaign highlights Yuvraj Singh's journey and BNW Developers' growth in the UAE real estate market.

Yuvraj Singh emphasises the collaboration reflects his philosophy of achieving success on his own terms.

BNW Developers aims to set new luxury benchmarks in the UAE with Yuvraj Singh as their brand ambassador.

World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been roped in by a UAE-based real estate developer for a brand partnership.

The campaign, titled 'Against All Odds', traces Yuvraj's journey, aligning it with BNW Developers' growth in the UAE.

Yuvraj Singh's Philosophy of Success

Yuvraj said the collaboration reflects his philosophy of carving an individual path to success.

"It's about taking charge and winning on your own terms. This film is for anyone who's been underestimated and proved people wrong," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

BNW Developers' Vision and Partnership

Commenting on the partnership, BNW Developers Chairman and Founder Ankur Aggarwal said the association reflects a shared belief in challenging the status quo.

"Partnering with Yuvraj Singh is about aligning with a standard of excellence that resonates globally...As we set new benchmarks for luxury in the UAE, Yuvraj's journey of evolution serves as the ideal reflection of our ambition," Aggarwal said.

BNW's Engagement with Cricket

The campaign also builds on BNW's engagement with cricket through initiatives such as the annual BNW Legends Cup, which brings together the broker community and features leading international cricketers at its finals.

Yuvraj Singh's brand value remains high years after his retirement from cricket, making him an attractive partner for brands targeting the Indian diaspora. This partnership highlights the growing investment and interest in UAE's real estate market from Indian investors. Expect to see more such collaborations between Indian celebrities and UAE-based businesses.