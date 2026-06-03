HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Yuvraj Sandhu Lone Indian Golfer At KLM Open

Yuvraj Sandhu Lone Indian Golfer At KLM Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 17:18 IST

x

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu, the sole representative from his country, is set to compete at the KLM Open this week, aiming to overcome a challenging debut season on the prestigious DP World Tour.

Key Points

  • Yuvraj Sandhu is the only Indian golfer competing in the KLM Open this week.
  • Sandhu is experiencing a difficult debut season on the DP World Tour, having made only three cuts in ten starts.
  • Despite the challenges, the 29-year-old golfer remains positive and determined to prove himself.
  • He earned his DP World Tour card by topping the DP World PGTI Order of Merit last year.
  • Challenging weather conditions are anticipated for the tournament, potentially impacting play.

Golfer Yuvraj Sandhu will be the only Indian player in the field at the KLM Open this week. It has been a difficult debut season for the 29-year-old after having secured a category 17 card of the DP World Tour. He earned the card after topping the DP World PGTI Order of Merit last year.

Yuvraj Sandhu's Challenging Debut Season

With only three cuts made in 10 starts in 2026, Sandhu has said that he has learnt a lot from the season so far. In his only Hotel Planner start, at the DP World PGTI Open, he was Tied-sixth. Yet, Sandhu is staying positive and is keen to prove himself. He is paired with Sebastian Garcia of Spain and Max Steinlechnner of Austria in the first round.

 

The conditions could play a role again this year as weather forecasts suggest it will be a challenging week for players. The field also includes some of the top performers of the DP World Tour such as Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Andy Sullivan, Richard Sterne, Daniel Hillier and Eugenio Chaccara.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Yuvraj Sandhu Shines At Turkish Airlines Open
Yuvraj Sandhu Shines At Turkish Airlines Open
Yuvraj Sandhu In Top 10 At Turkish Airlines Open
Yuvraj Sandhu In Top 10 At Turkish Airlines Open
Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu Off To Slow Starts At Volvo China Open
Shubhankar Sharma, Yuvraj Sandhu Off To Slow Starts At Volvo China Open
Yuvraj Sandhu Makes Cut, Shubhankar Sharma Misses Out At Soudal Open
Yuvraj Sandhu Makes Cut, Shubhankar Sharma Misses Out At Soudal Open
Yuvraj Sandhu Faces Uphill Task At Austrian Alpine Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Viral Moment! Captain Bhardwaj Proposes at Passing Out Parade0:23

Viral Moment! Captain Bhardwaj Proposes at Passing Out...

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Easy-Breezy Airport Style Goals0:25

Rashmika Mandanna Serves Easy-Breezy Airport Style Goals

Mini Switzerland Khajjiar Draws Huge Crowds3:29

Mini Switzerland Khajjiar Draws Huge Crowds

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO