Yuvraj Sandhu Lone Indian Golfer At KLM Open

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu, the sole representative from his country, is set to compete at the KLM Open this week, aiming to overcome a challenging debut season on the prestigious DP World Tour.

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu is the only Indian golfer competing in the KLM Open this week.

Sandhu is experiencing a difficult debut season on the DP World Tour, having made only three cuts in ten starts.

Despite the challenges, the 29-year-old golfer remains positive and determined to prove himself.

He earned his DP World Tour card by topping the DP World PGTI Order of Merit last year.

Challenging weather conditions are anticipated for the tournament, potentially impacting play.

Golfer Yuvraj Sandhu will be the only Indian player in the field at the KLM Open this week. It has been a difficult debut season for the 29-year-old after having secured a category 17 card of the DP World Tour. He earned the card after topping the DP World PGTI Order of Merit last year.

Yuvraj Sandhu's Challenging Debut Season

With only three cuts made in 10 starts in 2026, Sandhu has said that he has learnt a lot from the season so far. In his only Hotel Planner start, at the DP World PGTI Open, he was Tied-sixth. Yet, Sandhu is staying positive and is keen to prove himself. He is paired with Sebastian Garcia of Spain and Max Steinlechnner of Austria in the first round.

The conditions could play a role again this year as weather forecasts suggest it will be a challenging week for players. The field also includes some of the top performers of the DP World Tour such as Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Andy Sullivan, Richard Sterne, Daniel Hillier and Eugenio Chaccara.