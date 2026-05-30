Yuvraj Sandhu Fails To Make The Cut At Austrian Alpine Open

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu's struggles at the Austrian Alpine Open resulted in him missing the cut, while Andrew Johnston took the lead with an impressive performance.

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu missed the cut at the Austrian Alpine Open after a second round of 5-over 75.

Sandhu's total score was 6-over par, while the cut was set at 3-under par.

Andrew Johnston leads the Austrian Alpine Open with a total score of 11-under par.

Johnston carded a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the second round.

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu carded a round of 5-over 75 on the second day of the Austrian Alpine Open to miss the cut by a long margin here.

With rounds of 75-75, his total score was 6-over par while the cut was set at 3-under par.

Andrew Johnston Leads Austrian Alpine Open

Andrew Johnston will enter the weekend as sole leader with a total score of 11-under par.

Johnston carded a bogey free 8-under 62 to put himself one stroke ahead of the trio of Kota Kaneko, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Calum Hill.

Sandhu made three and two bogeys in the second round with the only highlight of the day being the eagle on the ninth hole.