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Yuvraj Sandhu Makes The Cut At Catalunya Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 09, 2026 10:16 IST

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Yuvraj Sandhu shines as the lone Indian golfer to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, while Stefano Mazzoli and Lucas Bjerregaard lead the competition.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Yuvraj Sandhu is the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.
  • Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat failed to make the cut at the Catalunya Championship.
  • Stefano Mazzoli and Lucas Bjerregaard are tied for the lead at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.
  • Yurav Premlall from South Africa carded the lowest round of his DP World Tour career.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who is playing his maiden DP World Tour season, was the lone Indian to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship leaderboard here.

Sandhu, who shot 4-under 68 on the first day, carded even par on the second day. He was placed at T-16.

 

However, India's other two golfers in the field Shubhankar Sharma (71-74) and Veer Ahlawat (75-72) missed the cut.

Mazzoli And Bjerregaard Lead The Catalunya Championship

Stefano Mazzoli and Lucas Bjerregaard head into the weekend tied at the top.

Rookie Mazzoli, who secured promotion to the DP World Tour by a top eight finish on the 2025 Road to Mallorca Rankings, set the early target on Friday with a bogey free 67.

Having opened with a 66, the Italian made a quick start to the second round with back-to-back birdies from the first and maintained the momentum. His third gain came on the fifth hole.

Then came a remarkable run of 11 straight pars before a birdie-birdie finish. He almost chipped in for eagle at the last.

Meanwhile, Bjerregaard matched Mazzoli with his own final hole birdie to cap off a second round 67.

Premlall's Impressive Round

A shot behind the pair at the top is South African Yurav Premlall, who carded the lowest round of his DP World Tour career with an eight-under-par 64 to head into the weekend on ten-under.

Premlall, whose best finish so far this season is a tie for 31st at the Hero Indian Open, said he is taking it one step at a time rather than trying to think of what's at stake.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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