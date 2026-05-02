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Yuvraj Sandhu In Top 10 At Turkish Airlines Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 02, 2026 17:28 IST

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Yuvraj Sandhu is making waves at the Turkish Airlines Open, securing a spot in the Top-10 after a solid performance, while Shubhankar Sharma also advances despite late struggles.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Yuvraj Sandhu carded a 1-under 71, placing him in the Top-10 at the Turkish Airlines Open.
  • Shubhankar Sharma made the cut despite a challenging finish, including a double bogey.
  • Gregorio De Leo leads the Turkish Airlines Open after a second-round 68.
  • Several golfers are closely trailing De Leo, setting up a competitive weekend at the National Golf Club.

India's Yuvraj Sandhu played a steady round of 1-under 71 and was inside Top-10 at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open on DP World Tour title here.

Also making the cut was Shubhankar Sharma, despite a nightmarish finish as he dropped five shots in a span of five holes between the 13th and the 17th with three bogeys and a double bogey.

 

He shot 3-over 75 and was now 1-over and Tied-57th. He had four birdies and two bogeys before that and he is now tied 57th, after sneaking inside the cut line, which fell at exactly 1-over.

Sandhu's Performance at the Turkish Airlines Open

Sandhu, playing his first season on the DP World Tour, birdied the fourth, eighth, 11th and the 14th while dropping shots on the seventh, 13th and 17th.

De Leo Takes the Lead

Gregorio De Leo will take a one-shot lead into the weekend as the Italian, playing in the morning, carded five birdies and just one bogey in his second round 68 to set the clubhouse target at seven under at National Golf Club.

The 26-year-old was briefly joined at that mark by afternoon starters Alejandro Del Rey and Jens Dantorp, but they both fell back into a tie for second alongside Kazuma Kobori and Sam Bairstow on six under.

Chasing a Maiden Win

De Leo secured his first 36-hole lead on the DP World Tour and is now chasing a maiden win after regaining his playing privileges at Qualifying School after a rookie campaign which featured two top-five finishes.

First-round leader Mikael Lindberg sits at five under in solo sixth after a second round 73, while defending champion Martin Couvra was among those to make the cut on the number at one over.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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