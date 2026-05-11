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Yuvraj Sandhu Ends Catalunya Championship At T-31

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 15:48 IST

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Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu showcased resilience at the Estrella Damn Catalunya Championship, finishing T-31 after a strong final round, while Yurav Premlall secured a record-breaking victory.

Key Points

  • Yuvraj Sandhu carded a final round of 3-under 69 to finish T-31 at the Estrella Damn Catalunya Championship.
  • Sandhu's performance included rounds of 68-72-73-69, totaling 7-under for the tournament.
  • Yurav Premlall of South Africa secured a dominant victory with a 14-stroke lead.
  • Premlall's win marked his first on the DP World Tour, setting a record for the largest margin of victory outside of the majors.

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu produced a strong final round, carding 3-under 69, to finish at T-31 at the Estrella Damn Catalunya Championship golf tournament here.

Sandhu's Performance Throughout The Tournament

The 29-year-old had struggled on the second and third days despite a promising start to the week. He shot 68-72-73-69 on the four days to total 7-under for four rounds.

 

Yurav Premlall of South Africa won the title by a comfortable margin of 14 strokes as he recorded a second consecutive round of 9-under 63 to finish the week at 28-under par (70-64-63-63).

Key Moments From Sandhu's Final Round

Sandhu began his final day with four pars before making his first birdie of the day on the fifth hole. Two consecutive birdies on the ninth and 10th holes saw Sandhu move up to 3-under par for the day before bogeys on the 12th and 15th holes resulted to him falling back down to 1-under par.

Late birdies on the 16th and 18th holes helped Sandhu climb back up to T-31, his strongest finish of the season so far.

Premlall's Record-Breaking Victory

Premlall recorded his first win on the DP World Tour in style as he set the record for the largest margin between first and second place outside of the majors with his 14 stroke lead over fellow countryman Shaun Norris, who finished second this week.

The record for the largest margin of victory belongs to Tiger Woods for his 15 lead at the 2000 US Open, but Premlall's margin was a record on DP World Tour.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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