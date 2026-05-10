Yuvraj Sandhu Finishes At T-46 In Catalunya Championship

Yuvraj Sandhu's journey at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship saw him finish at T-46 after a challenging third round, while Yurav Premlall leads the field.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Yuvraj Sandhu finished the third round of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship at T-46.

Sandhu's round included a double bogey and a bogey on the back nine, impacting his overall score.

South African Yurav Premlall leads the Catalunya Championship with a total score of 19-under par.

Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat missed the cut earlier in the tournament.

Yuvraj Sandhu carded a round of even par 72 after being well placed around the turn in the third round at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship on the third day here. He dropped a double bogey and a bogey on the back nine to finish at 72. With a total score of 4-under par (68-72-72) Sandhu is placed T-46.

Early Rounds And Missed Cuts

Earlier Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat had missed the cut. Sandhu began the week with a strong opening round of 4-under 68 and followed it with a difficult second day where he carded an even par 72.

Sandhu's Third Round Performance

In his third round Sandhu began strong and had made four birdies and one bogey in the first 10 holes and looked poised to finish the third day inside the top 20. However, a double bogey on the 15th hole followed by a late bogey on the 18th saw Sandhu drop three shots in four holes and drop down to T-46 on the leaderboard.

Premlall Leads The Field

South African Yurav Premlall leads the field with a total score of 19-under par (70-64-63) after carding a third round of 9-under 63. The South African shot the low score for the day on both the second and third rounds to have set himself up with a lead of five strokes heading into the final day.