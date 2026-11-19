Discover how Yuvraj Singh surged to join Om Prakash Chouhan and Raunil Kukar in a thrilling three-way tie for the lead after the third round of the prestigious 26th IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf tournament.

Key Points Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh, Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan, and Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar are tied for the lead at 11-under 205 after the third round.

Overnight joint leaders Chouhan and Kukar both carded two-under 70s to maintain their position.

Yuvraj Singh, starting three shots back, fired an impressive five-under 67 to join the overnight leaders.

Bangladesh's Md Razu climbed to fourth place at nine-under 207 following a four-under 68.

Mumbai's Aryaman Aditya Mohan made the biggest jump of the day, moving from tied 25th to tied fifth with a seven-under 65.

Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh, Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar shared the 54-hole lead at 11-under 205 after the third round of the 26th IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf, a Rs 1 crore event being played here.

Leaders Maintain Form

Overnight joint leader Chouhan (67-68-70), 40, carded a two-under 70 featuring six birdies, a double-bogey on the par-3 10th and two bogeys to retain his share of the lead.

Kukar (70-65-70), the other overnight joint leader, also returned a two-under 70 comprising five birdies and three bogeys to remain at the top.

Yuvraj (68-70-67), who began the day tied fourth and three shots off the lead, fired a five-under 67 featuring seven birdies and two bogeys to join the overnight leaders.

He made six of his birdies in two sets of three consecutive holes, first from the fifth to seventh and then from the 14th to 16th.

Bangladesh's Md Razu (69-70-68) climbed from tied eighth to fourth at nine-under 207 following a four-under 68 featuring five birdies and a lone bogey on the par-4 eighth.

Mumbai's Aryaman Aditya Mohan (73-70-65) made the biggest move of the day, climbing from tied 25th to tied fifth at eight-under 208 with a seven-under 65 featuring an eagle on the par-5 seventh, eight birdies and three bogeys.