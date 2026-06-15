Gujarat High Court Grants Yusuf Pathan Four Weeks In Vadodara Land Dispute

Former cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has been granted four weeks by the Gujarat High Court to pursue his claim on a disputed Vadodara land plot, but faces warnings of significant damages for continued occupation since 2014.

IMAGE: All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points The Gujarat High Court granted former cricketer Yusuf Pathan four weeks to pursue his claim on a Vadodara land plot.

The court issued a stern warning that Pathan would incur more damages for any further delay in vacating the disputed land.

Pathan has occupied the 978 square metre land since 2014 without payment, despite the state government rejecting his allotment request.

The TMC MP is claiming the land under a state policy, arguing other cricketers are entitled to similar benefits.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted former cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan four weeks' time to pursue his claim on possessing a piece of land in Vadodara under a state policy, while warning him that he will have to pay more damages for any further delay in vacating the plot.

Court Grants Time, Issues Stern Warning

Pathan's lawyer, Shalin Mehta, requested a division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray to grant two or three weeks' time as the land possession claim is being pursued under the state policy, which was brought under record. "We are hopeful that under the policy, we will be given (the land under question) because other cricketers are entitled under the policy," Mehta said. The bench agreed but also issued a stern warning.

"Be mindful of the fact that the more time you take, the more damages you will have to pay. Please keep this in mind. We have no difficulty in giving you time because you have lost in one court already," said Chief Justice (CJ) Agarwal. The CJ said that Pathan continued to occupy the land since 2014 "without paying a single penny" even though the (allotment) decision was not in his favour. "You continued to occupy the premises for this period without paying a single penny. Even if you get it under the policy today, you will have to pay damages for that period. So, the more time you take, the more damages you will have to pay. We are conveying this to you. Damages have to be factored in," CJ Agarwal added.

Yusuf Pathan's Land Dispute History

Pathan, originally from Vadodara, represents the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. He had challenged a single-judge order upholding the Gujarat government's decision to reject his request for allotting 978 square metres of land belonging to the Vadodara civic body. He had claimed the land under a state policy. Despite the state government rejecting his claim in 2024, Pathan continued to occupy the land. Following his election as the TMC MP, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation sent him a notice to vacate the land, which he challenged in court. During an earlier hearing of the matter on June 8, the division bench had questioned how Pathan occupied public land in Vadodara without paying a single penny, even after the state government had refused the allotment proposal.