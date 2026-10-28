Nafees And Akanksha Gupta Eye National Squash Titles

Discover how Nafees and Akanksha Gupta have secured their spots in the U-19 finals of the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship, setting the stage for thrilling title clashes in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Anika Dubey

Key Points Nafees and Akanksha Gupta have advanced to their second straight U-19 boys and girls finals at the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship on Wednesday.

Nafees, a runner-up last year, defeated Subhash Choudhary in the semifinals and will face top seed Purav Rambhia for the U-19 boys' title.

Top seed Akanksha beat Eesha Shrivastava in her semifinal and is set to play Unnati Tripathi in the U-19 girls' final.

U-17 semifinals saw Maharashtra's Hridhaan Shah stun top seed Shreyansh Jha, and Karnataka's Riyansika Verma win a five-game thriller.

Divyanshi Jain caused an upset in the girls' U-15 semifinals by defeating second seed Goushika M.

Nafees and Akanksha Gupta advanced to their second straight U-19 boys and girls final respectively in the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship here on Wednesday.

U-19 Finals Set In Jaipur

Runner-up last year, Uttar Pradesh's second seed Nafees beat Rajasthan's 5/8 seed Subhash Choudhary 18-16, 11-3, 11-1 in the semifinals and will meet top seed Purav Rambhia of Maharashtra for the title.

Meanwhile, top seed Akanksha from Maharashtra beat state-mate Eesha Shrivastava 11-7, 11-8, 14-12 in the semifinals. In the final, she will take on Unnati Tripathi, who beat second seed and defending champion Anika Dubey in the other semifinal.

In boys' U-17 semifinals, Maharashtra's Hridhaan Shah stunned top seed and state-mate Shreyansh Jha, while Shiven Agarwal beat second seed and fellow Tamil Nadu player Lokesh Subramani.

Elsewhere, Karnataka's Riyansika Verma defeated top seed Aadya Budhia in a five-game thriller in the girls' U-17 semifinals, while Divyanshi Jain upset Tamil Nadu second seed Goushika M in the girls' U-15 semifinals.