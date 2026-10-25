Yuki Bhambri-Ryan Seggerman Win Almaty Open Doubles Title

India's premier doubles tennis player Yuki Bhambri, alongside American partner Ryan Seggerman, clinched his first ATP Tour title of the 2026 season at the Almaty Open, marking his fifth career doubles championship.

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and Ryan Seggerman celebrate winning the Almaty Open doubles men's title on Sunday. Photograph: Almaty Open/Instagram

Key Points Yuki Bhambri and Ryan Seggerman won the Almaty Open doubles title on Sunday, marking Bhambri's first ATP Tour title of the 2026 season.

The Indo-American pair defeated top seeds Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner in a thrilling three-set final, 7-6(3), 6-7(1), [10-2].

This victory is Bhambri's fifth career ATP Tour doubles title, adding to his previous wins in Mallorca in 2023, Gstaad and Munich in 2024, and Dubai in 2025.

Bhambri's win today follows a challenging period, including a medal-less outing at the Asian Games in Japan and a runner-up finish at the ATP 250 Geneva Open this season.

India's number one doubles player Yuki Bhambri won his first ATP Tour title of the 2026 season, partnering American Ryan Seggerman to clinch the Almaty Open with a thrilling victory over top seeds Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner of Austria in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Bhambri's Fifth Career ATP Title

The fourth-seeded Indo-American pair prevailed 7-6(3), 6-7(1), [10-2] in the final of the ATP 250 tournament, securing Bhambri's fifth career doubles title on the ATP Tour.

The victory added another title to Bhambri's steadily growing ATP trophy collection, having previously won ATP 250 crowns in Mallorca in 2023, Gstaad and Munich in 2024, and the ATP 500 Dubai tournament in 2025.

Season's Performance And Challenges

The 34-year-old Bhambri would savour today's performance, especially after enduring a medal-less outing at the Asian Games in Japan, where he was expected to step on the podium.

It was his second ATP final of the season following a runner-up finish at the ATP 250 Geneva Open with Kiwi partner Michael Venus.

Bhambri touched a career-high rank of 18 in February but slid gradually to drop out of the top-40.

Grand Slam Record And Past Success

In 2026, he reached the third round of the Australian Open men's doubles with Sweden's Andre Goransson before losing in the second round of the French Open.

He suffered first-round exits at Wimbledon and the US Open, where he partnered New Zealand's Michael Venus.

His best Grand Slam performance came in 2025, when he and Venus reached the US Open semi-finals.

Bhambri also won the prestigious ATP 500 title in Dubai that year, partnering Australia's Alexei Popyrin.