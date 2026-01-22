HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yuki Bhambri crashes out of Aus Open mixed doubles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 22, 2026 11:54 IST

Yuki Bhambri

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri's campaign in the year's first Grand Slam is, however, not over yet. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez crashed out of the mixed doubles competition in the Australian Open after losing to the German-Chinese duo of Tim Putz and Zhang Shuai in Melbourne on Thursday.

 

Bhambri and Melichar-Martinez lost 6-3, 1-6 (10-6) to the sixth seeded pairing of Putz and Shuai.

Bhambri's campaign in the year's first Grand Slam is, however, not over yet as he remains in fray in the men's doubles event.

Men’s doubles hope continues

On Wednesday, Yuki and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson stormed into the second round of the men's doubles competition, defeating local wildcards James Duckworth and Cruz Hewitt 6-3, 6-4.

The 33-year-old Bhambri's best performance at the Australian Open came in 2014, when he reached the third round alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus. His best showing at a Grand Slam came last year, when the pair made a run to the semi-finals at the US Open.

India's Niki Poonacha and his Thai partner Pruchya Isaro had, however, exited the men's doubles event after suffering a straight sets defeat to Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
